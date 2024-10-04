Jada Kingdom Returns With Empowering Anthem 'Somebody Else'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The illustrious Jada Kingdom makes a ravishing return with the release of "Somebody Else." The cathartic track exemplifies the powerhouse artistry the Jamaican-born singer is known for and showcases her unparalleled versatility in every new music release. "Somebody Else" stands tall as an empowering anthem that speaks to the power we all hold to start a new tomorrow, keeping our best interests at the top of our minds and not looking back.

Jada's growing international acclaim is undeniable, recognized by Revolt as one of 'Fifteen Dancehall Artists You Need to Know' and hailed as 'Jamaica's biggest star of the moment' by NYLON. Her introduction by Essence as one of the new trailblazers taking over Caribbean music further cements her status as a rising star.

"Somebody Else" marks the fourth single release of 2024, following the success of "What's Up (Big Buddy), "Top Tier," and "Gen Z Jezebel," all of which have solidified Jada's reputation for creating global hits with an irresistible flair.. Her dazzling and distinctive voice and her knack for storytelling are a testament to her ability to captivate audiences across genres, leaving us all eagerly anticipating her next release. With accolades from GRM Daily, VIBE, Hot New Hip Hop, Wonderland Magazine, TRENCH, HOLA!, and more, Jada Kingdom continues to make her mark as an international artist destined for global success while spearheading all the facets within the journey as an independent artist.

ABOUT JADA KINGDOM:

For as much as Jada Kingdom twists together dancehall, R&B, pop, and jazz, the Jamaica-born songwriter also merges moments of introspection, seduction, and empowerment. Born and raised in 7 Mile Bull Bay (Gold Shore Lane) on the east side of Kingston, Jamaica, she resided in a two-bedroom home with her mother, brother, and sister—sharing a bed with her siblings. Despite "growing up in a really rough and dark place," Jada wrote poems at only eight years old and was inspired musically by the likes of Nina Simone, Diana King, Sade, Minnie Ripperton, and Amy Winehouse. In 2017, she dropped her debut single, "Love Situations."

By the end of the next year, she popped off internationally with "Banana" and the "Banana REMIX Challenge," which has now amassed 5 million Spotify streams and 9.4 million YouTube views. To date, she's served up two projects, the mixtape E-Syde Queen (The Twinkle Playlist) #Snacksize (2020) and New Motion (2022), which spawned one of her most daring song releases "GPP" — a track that stretches the boundaries of balladry with a Doo-Wop rhythm & blues feel and sensational island flavor. After amassing 50 million-plus streams and views, collaborating with everyone from John Legend, Popcaan and Vybz Kartel to Davido, Skillibeng, and Aluna and earning acclaim from The FADER, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, and more.

