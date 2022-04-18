Jackson Browne to Play Vermont Benefit Concert for Jay Craven's New Film LOST NATION

Singer songwriter Jackson Browne will perform a special benefit concert with his band for the new Kingdom County Productions (KCP) film, "Lost Nation," on Monday, July 11 at the Flynn Center for the Arts in Burlington, VT. Showtime is 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 22 at 10 AM local time at the Flynn Center box office here. For more information visit here.

Billed as "An Evening with Jackson Browne" the concert will benefit Vermont filmmaker Jay Craven's new film, "Lost Nation," a multi-racial narrative set in New England during the American Revolution. Its potent and timely story charts the parallel and intersecting journeys of enigmatic, larger-than-life Vermont founding father, Ethan Allen and early Vermont woman-of-words, Lucy Terry Prince, whose poem, "Bars Fight" is the first known work of African-American literature.

"'Lost Nation' will capture an indelible moment that conveys the complexity and power of the early American dream," said Craven "and the challenge to fulfill the promise of the American Revolution." The film was produced through KCP's unique-in-the-nation Semester Cinema program, where 30 professionals mentor and collaborate with 45 students from 14 colleges, to make an ambitious feature film for national release.

KCP's benefit concert is being produced in association with Higher Ground and singer/songwriter/actress and Northeast Kingdom homesteader Ariel Zevon who has collaborated on several KCP films including "Lost Nation," "Jack London's Martin Eden," "Wetware" and the 2020 documentary theater project, "The Same Moon."

Jackson Browne Tour Dates

June 3 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

June 4 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

June 6 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

June 7 - Kansas City, MO @ Kansas City Music Hall

June 10 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Oakland University - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

June 11 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 14 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater

June 15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

June 17 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

June 18 - Appleton, WI @ Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

June 21 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Foellinger Theater

June 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

June 25 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

July 11 - Burlington, VT @ Flynn Center for the Arts

July 13 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 14 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 16 - Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands - Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 19 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

July 20 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 22 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

July 23 - Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

July 26 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 27 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 29 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

July 30 - New York, NY @ The Beacon Theater

August 31 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

September 1 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

September 3 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Pacific Amphitheatre

September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 7 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 9 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 10 - Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (rescheduled)

September 13 - Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheatre

September 14 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

September 16 - Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 17- Seattle, WA @ Venue TBD

September 20 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

September 21 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

September 23 - Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Canada Tour

April 21 - St. John's, NL @ Mile One Centre

April 24 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

April 25 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

April 27 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

April 28 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 30 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 9 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 11 - Victoria, BC @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena