JPEGMAFIA Reveals New Single 'don't rely on other men'

Rapper, producer and cultural disruptor JPEGMAFIA returns with new single “don’t rely on other men”—his first solo material in nearly four years. The self-produced track maintains a foreboding atmosphere while sending direct shots at the state of contemporary rap’s lack of authenticity. While introducing elements of boom-bap, rock, patchwork sampling, and a gargantuan distorted bassline, “don’t rely on other men” displays all the hallmarks of the kind of intensity, laser focus and unpredictability that JPEGMAFIA is known for.

Since his last solo release in 2021, JPEGMAFIA has had a wildly impactful run—touring relentlessly in support of a raucous and provocative back catalog, establishing his status as one of global music’s most incendiary talents. In 2023 JPEGMAFIA released SCARING THE HOES, a collaborative album alongside one of his closest contemporaries Danny Brown. The album debuted at #84 on the Billboard 200 and #39 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, and was featured on 2023 Best of lists from NPR Music, Rolling Stone, The Fader, The Guardian, NME, Consequence of Sound and more. JPEGMAFIA also produced six tracks on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, VULTURES 1, released in February.

Alongside the release of “don’t rely on other men,” JPEGMAFIA has confirmed the LAY DOWN MY LIFE Tour. Kicking off in North America this August, the tour will make stops through September with further international dates to be added in due course. Tickets are on-sale now HERE. Full list of dates below.

JPEGMAFIA (Barrington DeVaughn Hendricks, “Peggy”) is a multi-talented experimental rapper, producer, performer and leader in the underground rap scene. He has released critically acclaimed projects including Veteran (2018), All My Heroes Are Cornballs (2019), and LP! (2021), and toured globally including sold-out headline shows and festival appearances at Primavera Sound, Pitchfork Music Festival, CDMX, Listen Out, and more.

JPEGMAFIA—LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

August 7—The Fox Theater—Pomona, CA

August 8—Brooklyn Bowl—Las Vegas, NV

August 10—The Fillmore Auditorium—Denver, CO

August 11—The Depot—Salt Lake City, UT

August 13—McDonald Theatre—Eugene, OR

August 15—The Showbox SoDo—Seattle, WA

August 16—Roseland Theater—Portland, OR

August 17—Vogue Theatre—Vancouver, BC

August 19—Virginia Street Brewhouse—Reno, NV

August 20—The Regency Ballroom—San Francisco, CA

August 23—Hollywood Palladium—Los Angeles, CA

August 24—Marquee Theatre—Tempe, AZ

August 27—Tower Theatre—Oklahoma City, OK

August 29—Southside Ballroom—Dallas, TX

August 30—Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater—Austin, TX

August 31—White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)—Houston, TX

September 3—Revolution Live—Ft. Lauderdale, FL

September 5—Hopscotch Music Festival—Raleigh, NC

September 6—The Eastern—Atlanta, GA

September 7—The Beacham—Orlando, FL

September 10—The NorVa—Norfolk, VA

September 11—The Fillmore—Silver Springs, MD

September 13—Franklin Music Hall—Philadelphia, PA

September 14—Terminal 5—New York, NY

September 15—Roadrunner—Boston, MA

September 17—Fete Music Hall—Providence, RI

September 19—Rebel—Toronto, ON

September 20—Newport Music Hall—Columbus, OH

September 21—Radius—Chicago, IL

Photo credit: Logan Fields

