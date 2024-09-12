JOY (Anonymous) to Release 'Joyous People' EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British Electronic duo JOY (Anonymous) has announced their upcoming 5-track Joyous People (South East Corner) EP, which will arrive on September 20 via Astralwerks. Pre-save here.

A culmination of the friendships JOY (Anonymous) have built and the phenomenal live performances over their careers to date, Joyous People (South East Corner) delves into soulful UK garage, pacy footwork, and energetic house, interlaced with snippets of mic recordings from their recent live shows to give it all an immersive feel. JOY (Anonymous) have recruited a stellar cast of dance music’s elite and emerging talent, calling on the likes of Todd Edwards, Reggie Watts, Champion, Surya Sen, Messie and Sammy Virji to feature on the upcoming EP.

2024 saw JOY (Anonymous) curate their own stage at Glastonbury’s immersive Shangri-La area. Only their third time performing at Worthy Farm, the duo got to book and go B2B with their favorite DJs and friends; from Todd Edwards, Sammy Virji, Redlight, Katy B and Oneman to Sofia Kourtesis, Messie, Arthi and Anish Kumar, some of which appear on their upcoming EP.

From supporting Fred again.. across the globe and appearing as special guests at his Sydney Opera House show to the duo’s own London headline show at The Roundhouse earlier this year, JOY (Anonymous) continue to bring their interactive, high-energy spirit to their performances to the world’s most special stages. The duo recently appeared at Junction 2 and All Points East, where Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective joined them for a remarkable evening set. See all upcoming tour dates here.

Recently appearing on Fred again..’s new album, ten days, as well as co-producing The Blessed Madonna’s hotly-anticipated debut record Godspeed, JOY (Anonymous) is all about the idea that music has the power to transform, uplift and heal – and they’ve proved that theory time and time again with the strong community they’ve made. Their upcoming Joyous People (South East Corner) EP is sure to bow out the blissful summer season and add to the anticipation around one of UK dance music’s most exciting groups.

JOY (Anonymous) - Joyous People (South East Corner) EP Tracklist

JOY (Anonymous) x Todd Edwards x Reggie Watts – “JOY (Sun on My Skin)” JOY (Anonymous) x Messie – “JOY (No Slip In My Faith)” JOY (Anonymous) x Surya Sen – “JOY (Without Your Touch)” JOY (Anonymous) x Champion – “JOY (If You Want)” JOY (Anonymous) x Sammy Virji – “JOY (By My Side)”

Photo credit: Theo Batterham

