JONAS BROTHERS Add UBS Arena to THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN, Dec. 19

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The Jonas Brothers are taking it everywhere, all over again. Following an overwhelming response to their sold-out celebrations at Madison Square Garden, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas today announce THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN will expand into a 45-city North American tour.

What began as a one-of-a-kind event honoring the iconic 'Burning Up Tour,' the blockbuster arena run that became a defining moment for the band and a generation of fans, is now hitting the road, bringing one of the Jonas Brothers' most unforgettable live experiences to fans across the country.

Bringing even more excitement to the tour, Magnus Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, and ALL TIME LOW will join the Jonas Brothers as special guests on select dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, on Saturday, December 19, 2026.

'Our last tour reminded us just how much this music means to us and to the fans who've been with us from the start,' said the Jonas Brothers. 'The response was so overwhelming announcing the MSG shows that we knew we couldn't stop at New York. We're taking The Burning Up Tour All Over Again on the road so we can relive it with all of you, city by city. We can't wait to run it back with all of you.'

The tour announcement caps an extraordinary week for the band. Last week, the Jonas Brothers were announced as the halftime performers for the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Australia. Camp Rock 3 premiered on Disney Channel on Thursday before making its streaming debut on Disney+ Friday, arriving nearly two decades after the original film debuted just ahead of the Burning Up Tour. Yesterday, on August 16, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas were inducted as Disney Legends at D23, one of The Walt Disney Company's highest honors, recognizing their lasting impact on music, film, and television across generations of fans. Now, the band brings it all full circle with their sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden as the on-sale kicks off for the national tour.

Jonas Brothers are also teaming up with PopUp Bagels for a limited-edition Burning Up Schmear - a Hot Pepper Parmesan Cream Cheese launching alongside the band's national tour, available nationwide August 17-26. The collab kicked off when Joe Jonas DM'd the PopUp Bagels account: 'Burnin' up collab?' - which turned into a rich, savory parmesan schmear with just the right kick of heat paired with PopUp's signature hot, whole bagels. Fans can expect exclusive experiences, giveaways, and surprises all campaign long.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with the Spotify Reserved presale in the US on Tuesday, August 18 at 8:28 am. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 21 at 10 am at ticketmaster.com.

Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist's show set aside for them to purchase before they go on sale to the general public. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit ReservedbySpotify.com to learn more.

Jonas Brothers Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US and Canada Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via in-app, email, and push notifications, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the offer window.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Burnin' Up VIP Lounge, specially designed VIP gift item, pre-show merch shopping and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

THE BURNING UP TOUR ALL OVER AGAIN DATES:

Thu, Aug 20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Fri, Aug 21 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Sat, Aug 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden - SOLD OUT

Fri, Sep 25 - Boston, MA - TD Garden*^

Sat, Sep 26 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena^

Mon, Sep 28 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre^

Wed, Sep 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena^

Thu, Oct 1 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center^

Fri, Oct 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena*^

Mon, Oct 5 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center*^

Tue, Oct 6 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center*^

Thu, Oct 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena*^

Fri, Oct 9 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC*^

Sun, Oct 11 - Tampa, FL - Benchmark International Arena*^

Tue, Oct 13 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center*^

Thu, Oct 15 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse*^

Fri, Oct 16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena*^

Sat, Oct 17 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center*^

Mon, Oct 19 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena*^

Tue, Oct 20 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center*^

Thu, Oct 22 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena*^

Sun, Oct 25 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena*^

Mon, Oct 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena*^

Sun, Nov 1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum*^

Mon, Nov 2 - St. Paul, MN - Grand Casino Arena*^

Tue, Nov 3 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+^

Thu, Nov 5 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+^

Mon, Nov 9 - Oklahoma, OK - Paycom Center+^

Tue, Nov 10 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center+^

Fri, Nov 13 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+^

Sat, Nov 14 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+^

Tue, Nov 17 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena*^

Wed, Nov 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl#*^

Sat, Nov 21 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*^

Sun, Nov 22 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*^

Fri, Nov 27 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena*^

Sat, Nov 28 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Mon, Nov 30 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena*^

Wed, Dec 2 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center*^

Sat, Dec 5 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*^

Mon, Dec 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*^

Wed, Dec 9 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*^

Thu, Dec 10 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*^

Sat, Dec 12 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center*^

Tue, Dec 15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*^

Sat, Dec 19 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena*^

Mon, Dec 21 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center*^

Support Key

#All Time Low

*Magnus Ferrell

+Franklin Jonas

^Deleasa

About Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they've recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash 'Sucker,' which minted them as 'the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,' exploded as the 'longest-running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,' and received a GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.' Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the 'biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release' and housed the Double-Platinum 'Only Human' and Platinum 'Cool.' The band supported the album with the worldwide 'Happiness Begins Tour'—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles 'Waffle House' and 'Wings.' In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off 'The Tour' with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium. 'The Tour' included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marked a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. They hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey's American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what became an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, out now, and their highly anticipated 'JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown' Tour, which kicked off on August 10th at MetLife Stadium. Rounding out the year, the brothers were honored with a hand-and-footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre and formally inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. They also starred in the holiday film A Very Jonas Christmas Movie on Disney+. In May 2026, the brothers announced their new podcast, 'Hey Jonas!', where they serve as co-hosts, with episodes dropping weekly.

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan a trip, visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Updates are available at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

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