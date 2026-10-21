Photos: Andy Grammer Releases Sixth Studio Album BIG STUPID HEART
Grammer marked the album's debut at the Grand Ole Opry after performances on Live with Kelly and Mark and Susan G. Komen's Party in Pink Gala.
Andy Grammer has released his sixth studio album, Big Stupid Heart, via S-Curve Records / Hollywood Records. He marked the release with his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, one of the country's most iconic music venues.
The landmark evening follows appearances in New York City last week, including a performance on Live with Kelly and Mark where he performed 'All I Want Is You.' Grammer also headlined Susan G. Komen's second annual Party in Pink Gala at Cipriani South Street on October 14, where he performed in support of Komen's mission to end deaths from breast cancer.
The Komen appearance carries particularly deep meaning for Grammer, who lost his mother, Kathy, to breast cancer when he was 25. 'This event means so much to me because breast cancer awareness isn't just a cause I care about, it's deeply personal to me,' Grammer shared ahead of the event.
Big Stupid Heart is a 13-track collection described as a fierce, joyful and deeply sincere defense of optimism, exploring the courage it takes to remain vulnerable, connected and open-hearted after life has given every reason to close yourself off.
On the release of the new album, Grammer said, 'Somewhere along the way, we decided that being cynical makes you smart and being sincere makes you a little bit of an idiot. I've spent my whole career proudly representing the idiots, and this album BIG STUPID HEART is for anyone who's been through enough to know better but keeps recklessly loving anyway.'
Built around sweeping pop arrangements, choral vocals, soaring hooks and the cello-driven sound Grammer has spent years searching for, Big Stupid Heart examines grief, family, romantic love, resilience and connection through one central idea: choosing love even when you know exactly how much it can cost.
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