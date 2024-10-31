JAZMYNE Releases Powerful New Single 'Psycho'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Swedish-born, now London-based singer/songwriter JAZMYNE, has returned with her striking new single ‘PSYCHO’.

JAZMYNE’s mixture of UK sass and Swedish lyrical prose makes for the perfect heady brew, as the infectious track layers crystal-clear vocals over an electrifying beat. Symptoms will be head-nodding that leads to foot tapping, and in severe cases all out dancing. Her feisty and candid lyricism gives the track an attention-grabbing grit.

﻿Discussing the meaning behind her new track, JAZMYNE said: "PSYCHO was written about a past fling turned bad and how gaslighting and manipulation had me doubting myself and questioning my own sanity. Writing ‘PSYCHO’ became my therapy, helping me process everything and let go for good. I know many people have been through similar situations, and I hope the song can help them find the strength to move on, just as it helped me.”

After tickling our taste buds with her debut single ‘YUM YUM’, JAZMYNE is turning things from sweet to salty, with the release of ‘PSYCHO’. Following the release of ‘YUM YUM’ earlier this year, the rising artist saw tastemaker support from the likes of Spindle Magazine and Ones To Watch.

ABOUT JAZMYNE:

Moving to London from Sweden to perfect her craft, JAZMYNE’s time and experiences between these two iconic music hubs reflect in her art significantly. Despite only sharing her music with the world this year, her talents have already caught the ear of many, as JAZMYNE has been working with top talents including Duvall from Disciples, Lewis Gardiner (Ellie Goulding, Nick Jonas), ISHI (Emily Sands, Avicii) Taneisha Jackson (Doja Cat, John Legend) and Tylrrydr (Ashnikko), on her new and upcoming material.

