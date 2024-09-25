JADE Releases New Song 'Midnight Cowboy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fresh from the huge global success of her debut smash hit solo single “Angel Of My Dreams,” JADE has dropped a new song “Midnight Cowboy.”

Featuring a spoken word cameo from superstar actor Ncuti Gatwa, the track provides another glimpse into the world of JADE the solo artist.

JADE says: “I promised the fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for more music…so I think it’s ‘bout time for the ‘Midnight Cowboy.’ Written in 2022 by Raye and I, produced by Jonah Christian and featuring a guest moment from the one and only Ncuti Gatwa – ‘Midnight Cowboy’ is a sultry, understated bass heavy bop about owning your sexuality and your talents that come with it.”

JADE's debut solo single “Angel Of My Dreams” has been a huge critical and commercial success. The track has accumulated over 40 million streams to date, entering the UK Official Singles Chart at No.7, the third highest new entry for a British artist this year.

The accompanying video was a No.1 YouTube trending video for 10 days and has had over 7.5 million views. The song remains in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 20, two months after release.

Comments