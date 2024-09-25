News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

JADE Releases New Song 'Midnight Cowboy'

The song features a spoken word cameo from superstar actor Ncuti Gatwa.

By: Sep. 25, 2024
JADE Releases New Song 'Midnight Cowboy' Image
Fresh from the huge global success of her debut smash hit solo single “Angel Of My Dreams,” JADE has dropped a new song “Midnight Cowboy.

Featuring a spoken word cameo from superstar actor Ncuti Gatwa, the track provides another glimpse into the world of JADE the solo artist. 

JADE says: “I promised the fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for more music…so I think it’s ‘bout time for the ‘Midnight Cowboy.’ Written in 2022 by Raye and I, produced by Jonah Christian and featuring a guest moment from the one and only Ncuti Gatwa – ‘Midnight Cowboy’ is a sultry, understated bass heavy bop about owning your sexuality and your talents that come with it.”

JADE's debut solo single “Angel Of My Dreams” has been a huge critical and commercial success. The track has accumulated over 40 million streams to date, entering the UK Official Singles Chart at No.7, the third highest new entry for a British artist this year.

The accompanying video was a No.1 YouTube trending video for 10 days and has had over 7.5 million views. The song remains in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 20, two months after release.

 



