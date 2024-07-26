Ingrid Michaelson Releases New Single 'Only You' With Ariza

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson continues to edge her way into the Traditional Pop scene with her latest single “Only You,” featuring Latin Grammy Award-nominated artist and producer Ariza.

A departure from Michaelson’s typical sound, this bilingual duet is rooted in vintage bossa nova instrumentation, coupled with flirtatious lyrics that tell the story of a love that makes time stand still. The song, now streaming everywhere, is from Michaelson’s upcoming studio album For The Dreamers, which will be released on August 23 on her Cabin 24 label and is now available for pre-order digitally and on vinyl/CD here.

“When I decided to make a traditional pop record, I knew I wanted to work with Ariza, because he has such an amazing grasp of that sonic world,” Michaelson said. “Ariza and I were listening to a lot of music from that time period (the '50s and '60s) and a lot of bossa nova and wanted to make something that felt like it would seamlessly exist on the same playlist with those classics. We wanted to catch that summery bossa vibe because it comes from that same traditional pop era.”

“Ingrid has been an incredible force in my life, and it’s been a joy to work with one of my favorite artists,” Ariza added. “Her music has been an integral part of my musical DNA, even before knowing her personally, so this collaboration has been a dream. Also hearing her sing in Spanish was a joy, she actually has great pronunciation!”

To celebrate the release of For the Dreamers, Michaelson’s first full-length solo album since 2019, there will be a special one-night-only event on Thursday, August 22, at Sony Hall (235 West 46th St), presented by Candlelight Concerts. Michaelson will take the stage with a string quartet and a pianist to perform a selection of songs from her upcoming album, as well as her top hits. Standing Room tickets for the event are available here.

Ingrid Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. All of her music has been released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (both for Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series. Michaelson was recently seen as a guest star in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Girls 5 Eva,” and starred in the indie film Humor Me alongside co-stars Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould. She made her Broadway on stage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812. Most recently, Ingrid composed and shepherded the highly-acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Notebook musical on Atlantic Records, which is now currently running on Broadway.

Juan Ariza (Ariza) is an LA-based producer, songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, and artist hailing from Bogotá, Colombia. His passion for music and craftsmanship shines through in his unapologetically bold production choices, all while maintaining a keen attention to detail and a deep respect for the essence of each project. Notably, he spent five months as the lead guitarist in Harry Styles' band, captivating audiences in sold-out arenas worldwide. Juan's impressive repertoire includes co-producing five songs for Camilo’s Grammy and Latin Grammy-nominated album, ‘DAPA’, co-writing and producing Nicole Zignago & Camilo's single "Mimos," and executive producing Nicole’s latest album, ‘escrita.’ His collaborative efforts extend to co-writing Ingrid Michaelson & Jason Mraz’s single “Love Is,” and composing the original score for Hulu’s miniseries, Tiny Beautiful Things. Juan's artistry extends to his own projects, with two albums released under his name, Ariza. Recent cuts encompass a diverse range of artists, including Nicole Zignago, Ingrid Michaelson, Jonita Gandhi, DannyLux, Leon Leiden, Ashley Kutcher, Camilo, Gallant, and Bruses. Upcoming releases include works with Gallant, Ingrid Michaelson, Nicole Zignago, Juliana, Jonita Gandhi, and more.

Comments