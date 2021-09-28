EMMY Award-nominated and platinum-certified New York singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announces 'Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition' out November 5th.

Originally released in October 2018, the project's new deluxe edition of her festive 'Songs For The Season' project will debut five new tracks - including an original duet with Zooey Deschanel titled "Merry Christmas, Happy New Year."

"When I released my first Christmas album in 2018, I already knew there would one day be a deluxe. And here we are! Anyone who knows me knows that I start celebrating Christmas in September and I cherish this time of the year so very much," Ingrid explains. "I have added three classics and two originals (one with another self-proclaimed Christmas lover Zooey Deschanel) to create an even greater festive experience! It was very important to me to keep everything in this vintage/nostalgic world."

The pre-order for 'Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition' and its vinyl pressing goes live today and it'll be released right in time for the holidays. Amazon will have an exclusive limited-edition version of the vinyl that includes two additional downloadable tracks.

Songs For The Season - Deluxe Edition TRACKLIST

1. Looks Like A Cold, Cold Winter

2. White Christmas (Feat. Christina Perri)

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

4. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

5. I'll Be Home for Christmas (Feat. Will Chase)

6. Happy, Happy Christmas

7. What Are You Doing New Year's Eve

8. Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Feat. Grace VanderWaal)

9. Mele Kalikimaka

10. Christmas Time Is Here

11. All I Want for Christmas Is You (Feat. Leslie Odom Jr.)

12. Auld Lang Syne

13. It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

14. Christmas Valentine (Feat. Jason Mraz)

15. A Marshmallow World

16. Winter Wonderland

17. Merry Christmas, Happy New Year (Feat. Zooey Deschanel)

A lifelong Broadway fan, Michaelson made her stage debut in 2017, starring in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and will soon make her creative debut, writing the music and lyrics for the musical adaptation of the best-selling novel, The Notebook.

