Ingrid Andress Premieres New Exclusive Apple Music Sessions EP

Country music sensation Ingrid Andress is the latest artist to join Apple Music in-studio to record a brand new, exclusive, spatial audio EP as part of the Apple Music Sessions series. During hersession, Andress performed hits "Feel Like This," and "Wishful Drinking"- featuring the amazing Sam Hunt - as well as an incredible, genre-bending cover of The 1975's "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)."

Ingrid Andress Tells Apple Music About Recording Her Apple Music Session...

It felt like a good day at the office. Sometimes there's that pressure to entertain people and there's a pressure of needing to nail a vocal take when recording your album and so for the Apple Sessions, it was really fun because it just felt like we were kids just getting to play music together and my band and I rarely get those moments. It was so so fun.

Ingrid Andress Tells Apple Music About Covering The 1975's "If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)"...

It's very surprising for a lot of people. He does it effortlessly... or they all do really. They were a huge inspiration for some of the production ideas I had for album so I thought I'd just give them a little nod. My band... we use that song to soundcheck a lot at shows and they love playing it. You know, a lot of my music is more emotional...you can't really rock out a ton on some of my songs so its a good moment for my band to showcase how good they are as musicians.

Ingrid Andress Tells Apple Music About Pushing The Bar Creatively...

For me creatively its refreshing to kind of almost push myself... because I feel like we scare ourselves a lot of times thinking we have to stay the same. Once you've done something everyone expects you to do it over and over again and I've sort of reached a point where I don't want to do things over and over again and I want to keep pushing the boundary of what I'm capable as a musician.... For the sake of the art, not for labels.

Apple Music Sessions is a brand new series of exclusive live releases featuring some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in spatial audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics. These unique performances are also filmed, resulting in a special, bespoke live collection comprised of brand-new spatial audio tracks and companion live performance music videos that will all be available exclusively to Apple Music fans worldwide.

Apple Music Sessions kicked off earlier this year with new exclusive releases from incredible artists including Carrie Underwood, Tenille Townes and Ronnie Dunn, all recorded out of Apple Music's new state-of-the-art studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Apple also plans to expand the series into other genres of music in the future.

Listen to the new live EP here: