Infinity Song to Release 'Metamorphosis Complete'

Soft rock sibling band on the rise, Infinity Song, have announced an upcoming complete version of their acclaimed Metamorphosis EP, entitled Metamorphosis Complete, will release June 14th via Roc Nation. The new album contains six new songs in addition to the six carried over from the EP, showcasing Infinity Song's incredible growth in the last year.
When asked about the album, the band shared, “We’re saying everything we wanted to say with this era. While the ‘Metamorphosis’ song feels like a full, complete metamorphosis, we were still growing when we created the first iteration of the project. We’re even more evolved than we were then and we’ve really found our stride and found ourselves. The metamorphosis wasn’t complete when we finished that two years ago. And now you can see it with everything happening… with these new songs, we’ve found that this metamorphosis is complete.”
Metamorphosis Complete expands upon the original Metamorphosis EP, which birthed two viral original singles, “Hater’s Anthem” and “Slow Burn,” as well as their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” that quickly became a fan favorite. Infinity Song continues to maintain their position as innovators in today’s soft rock music landscape. Following the positive reception of the release of their EP, ‘Metamorphosis’ late last year, the band was featured on UPROXX’s ‘Best Bets for Best New Artist’ list, and their sound was described as “deeply intoxicating” by CLASH, adding that the group “plays a significant role in gifting the Black community a space to surrender harsh falsities and exhale into their Divine softness.”
Metamorphosis Complete Track Listing:
1. Want You Back
2. Lotus
3. Metamorphosis
4. Haters Anthem
5. Sinking Boat
6. Comedy
7. More Beautiful
8. Dreams
9. Pink Sky
10. Slow Burn
11. No One Comes Close
12. Sunshine
The band is fresh off of a successful run of shows, including a residency at New York City’s legendary Blue Note club and sets across the United Kingdom and Europe for Infinity Song’s first world tour. In addition to the headline shows, the band performed at international festivals including Dot to Dot Festival in the UK, Forbidden Fruit Festival in Ireland, and Best Kept Secret Festival in the Netherlands. They will bring their unparalleled live performance to Bonnaroo, followed by an impressive run of headline shows, festival performances, and supporting Lake Street Dive on select dates, including at Madison Square Garden. Tickets can be purchased HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.
June 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
July 10 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall
July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
July 12 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
July 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
July 16 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
July 19 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas
July 20 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues Houston
July 21 - Austin, TX - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
July 24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
July 26 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter
July 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
July 29 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
August 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
August 2 - Chicago, IL - Park West
August 3 - Chicago IL - Lollapalooza
August 9 - Carnation, WA - Thing Festival
August 18 - London, UK - All Points East
September 13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *
September 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *
September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann *
September 26 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre
September 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
September 29 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival
October 1 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 3 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939
October 4 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939
October 8 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival
* Supporting Lake Street Dive
Photo credit: John N. Adams III
