Infinity Song to Release 'Metamorphosis Complete'

Soft rock sibling band on the rise, Infinity Song, have announced an upcoming complete version of their acclaimed Metamorphosis EP, entitled Metamorphosis Complete, will release June 14th via Roc Nation. The new album contains six new songs in addition to the six carried over from the EP, showcasing Infinity Song's incredible growth in the last year.

When asked about the album, the band shared, “We’re saying everything we wanted to say with this era. While the ‘Metamorphosis’ song feels like a full, complete metamorphosis, we were still growing when we created the first iteration of the project. We’re even more evolved than we were then and we’ve really found our stride and found ourselves. The metamorphosis wasn’t complete when we finished that two years ago. And now you can see it with everything happening… with these new songs, we’ve found that this metamorphosis is complete.”

Metamorphosis Complete expands upon the original Metamorphosis EP, which birthed two viral original singles, “Hater’s Anthem” and “Slow Burn,” as well as their cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” that quickly became a fan favorite. Infinity Song continues to maintain their position as innovators in today’s soft rock music landscape. Following the positive reception of the release of their EP, ‘Metamorphosis’ late last year, the band was featured on UPROXX’s ‘Best Bets for Best New Artist’ list, and their sound was described as “deeply intoxicating” by CLASH, adding that the group “plays a significant role in gifting the Black community a space to surrender harsh falsities and exhale into their Divine softness.”

Metamorphosis Complete Track Listing:

1. Want You Back

2. Lotus

3. Metamorphosis

4. Haters Anthem

5. Sinking Boat

6. Comedy

7. More Beautiful

8. Dreams

9. Pink Sky

10. Slow Burn

11. No One Comes Close

12. Sunshine

The band is fresh off of a successful run of shows, including a residency at New York City’s legendary Blue Note club and sets across the United Kingdom and Europe for Infinity Song’s first world tour. In addition to the headline shows, the band performed at international festivals including Dot to Dot Festival in the UK, Forbidden Fruit Festival in Ireland, and Best Kept Secret Festival in the Netherlands. They will bring their unparalleled live performance to Bonnaroo, followed by an impressive run of headline shows, festival performances, and supporting Lake Street Dive on select dates, including at Madison Square Garden. Tickets can be purchased HERE, and a full list of dates can be found below.

INFINITY SONG TOUR DATES:

June 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

July 10 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

July 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

July 12 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

July 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

July 16 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

July 19 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

July 20 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock Room at House of Blues Houston

July 21 - Austin, TX - 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

July 24 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 26 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

July 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

July 29 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

August 1 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

August 2 - Chicago, IL - Park West

August 3 - Chicago IL - Lollapalooza

August 9 - Carnation, WA - Thing Festival

August 18 - London, UK - All Points East

September 13 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *

September 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

September 15 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann *

September 26 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

September 27 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

September 29 - Columbia, MD - All Things Go Festival

October 1 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

October 2 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 3 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

October 4 - Boston, MA - The Red Room at Cafe 939

October 8 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

* Supporting Lake Street Dive

Photo credit: John N. Adams III

