Indie Rock Band Futurebirds Release New Single 'Solitaires'

Athens, GA indie rock band Futurebirds have released a new single, “Solitaires,” and accompanying video. The track is featured on the band’s forthcoming album, Easy Company, due out on August 9, 2024, via Dualtone Music Group, a MNRK Company.

Carter King from the band remarks: “This song was inspired by a graph I saw on Instagram - a kinda grim-leaning post that showed how loneliness exponentially increases with age, the point being that it’s important to take very seriously the choice of who your life partner will be. The thought of losing family and friendships really bummed me out to the core for a second. But that message doesn't need to be so heavy. That’s a beautiful thing - life always changes, we're lucky to have it in the first place, and If I’m extra super lucky, I get to spend more and more time with this person, which makes it even better. What is actually depressing about this whole thing, is that I am spending any of these fleeting moments that I have here looking at loneliness graphs on the internet.”

King continues: “This shoot was buckets of fun. The ideas and laughs were in long supply, and at the end of the day...rollerblades are just hilarious. The idea was a simple counterpoint to the song - that on this 'long march to solitude,' our protagonists are gaining (and for one terrifying, psychedelic moment, losing) buddies. Zach Hellmuth killed it on the videography and edit. And B-Miles and Trafton should win Oscars AND X-Games medals for their pure acting gravitas and stone-cold shreddage.”

Featuring four sharply-written songs apiece from each of the frontmen, singer/ songwriters Daniel Womack, Thomas Johnson, and King, Easy Company feels like a celebration of the tight-knit bonds that have held Futurebirds aloft since 2008. Easy Company was recorded with producer Brad Cook in the border town of Tornillo, TX, and features Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield, who trades verses with King on the album's title track, and Drive-By Truckers co-founder Patterson, who delivers a spoken-word monologue during "Soft Drugs." A brass section even makes a brief appearance. The result is a bold blend of old and new, delivered by a band of brothers who've never sounded so invigorated.

In addition to the three frontmen, Futurebirds also consists of band members Brannen Miles, Kiffy Myers, Spencer Thomas, and Tom Myers. By blending captivating songs with a progressive mix of rock & roll, electrified folk, and cosmic American roots music, Futurebirds have built an audience that's as wide as the band's own sound. Rolling Stone described Futurebirds as “the most captivating rock act touring today,” while The New Yorker called the band “…masters of reverb-steeped country rock infused with Southern Charm.”

Tour Dates:

July 10 St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

July 11 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

July 13 Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field *

July 14 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

July 16 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge *

July 17 Livingston, MT - Pine Creek Lodge *

July 18 Great Falls, MT - The Newberry *

July 19 Missoula, MT - The Wilma *

July 24 Jackson, WY - Teton County Fair

July 27 Red Lodge, MT - Red Lodge Summer Fest

July 31 Basalt, CO - Basalt River Park Series

Aug 17 Nashville TN - The Ryman Auditorium

Aug 20 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Aug 21 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

Aug 23 Lawrence, KS - The Granada

Aug 24 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

Aug 28 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

Aug 29 Macon, GA - Capitol Theatre

Sept 22 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

Oct 4 Aiken, SC - Southern Strings Festival

Oct 8 Charlottesville, VA - The Jefferson Theatre

Oct 9 Washington DC - 930 Club

Oct 10 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Oct 12 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

Nov 16 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

Nov 18 Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

Nov 19 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

Nov 20 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

Nov 22 Portsmouth, NH - 3s Artspace

Nov 23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Nov 30 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Dec 5 Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Dec 6 Savannah, GA - Victory North

Dec 7 Jacksonville, FL - Bier Hall @ Intuition

Dec 13 Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Dec 19 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Dec 20 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

Dec 21 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

*- supporting Shakey Graves

# - supporting Nathaniel Rateliff

Photo credit: Trafton Welsh



