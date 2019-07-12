Indie-Folk-Rock Band Wylder Drops GOLDEN AGE THINKING

Indie-folk quartet, Wylder, have released their highly anticipated second album, Golden Age Thinking, today, July 12th. They will be celebrating in their hometown of Washington, DC, tonight at The Hamilton Live.

Golden Age Thinking is a highly personal and thematic album, touching on both tying together and letting go of the past, present and future. Frontman Will McCarry explains, "The idea for Golden Age Thinking began years ago when I first saw the Woody Allen movie, Midnight in Paris, which so perfectly distilled the idea of nostalgia as a form of denial. In the movie, a time-traveling writer grapples with an opportunity to leave behind the present and live among his literary heroes. On our new record, I've loosely played with this notion in a more grounded sort of way. To me, truly confronting the painful present requires shaking the notion that there once was--or soon will be--a perfect time."

First formed in Virginia by McCarry, the group quickly grew to include Lonnie Southall (guitar/mandolin), Mike Pingley (drums) and Jackson Wright (bass/piano). Wylder's unique blend of indie-rock and chamber-folk combines the spirit of alternative rock giants like Arcade Fire and The Shins with the intimate, harmony-laden sounds of Fleet Foxes and Radical Face. Their debut album, Rain and Laura, was released in 2016 and met with praise from fans and critics alike. Their music eventually found its way to Train's Pat Monahan, who premiered the album's first two singles "Bitter" and "Save A Way" on his Sirius XM program, Train Tracks. The band's music has also been featured prominently on the ABC show The Good Doctor as well as many popular MTV programs. In 2018 they performed aboard lineup of The Rock Boat XVIII alongside Need to Breathe, Barenaked Ladies and Sister Hazel.

Golden Age Thinking is out everywhere now.





