Incubus Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With 311

Today, multi-platinum selling band INCUBUS has announced they will be hitting the road this summer on their upcoming North American amphitheater tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 15 in Auburn, WA and will travel to 35+ cities across the country before concluding September 5 in Noblesville, IN. The Grammy-nominated band will be joined on the trek by alternative rock stalwarts 311, who are celebrating their 30th Anniversary in 2020 (and will play all 50 U.S. States over the year) and Badflower, who recently had two #1 songs at Rock Radio. This summer marks the first time in 20 years that Incubus and 311 have toured together. The band also announced the release of their highly anticipated new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), in April 2020. Pre-save the EP HERE.

Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning tomorrow, February 5 at 10am local through Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 7 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Pre-order the new EP, Trust Fall (Side B), with your ticket purchase and receive the new music directly to your email inbox the day it comes out in April 2020. Until then, you can listen to the new single, "Our Love" here: https://incubus.ffm.to/ourlove. Please note: EP price includes all applicable taxes and fees. Download instructions will be sent via email on release date (4/17/2020). Orders placed after the release date will receive download instructions within 1-3 business days after purchase.

Fans can also upgrade their tickets to include a meet & greet with Incubus, invitation to the Incubus pre-show jam session, option to watch the entire Incubus set from the side of the stage, and more. Visit www.VIPNation.com for more information. Fans can also purchase 311 VIP Packages starting Wednesday, February 5 at 10am local at www.311.com, which include a chance to meet the band and/or watch 311 from side-stage. A complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Incubus' upcoming EP release, Trust Fall (Side B), will include their recently released single "Our Love" - LISTEN HERE. On the track, the band lock into an irresistible intergalactic groove, orbiting a funky bass line and percussive bounce. Sinewy and spacey guitar gives way to wistful acoustic strumming. Frontman Brandon Boyd's voice lifts off on a hypnotic chant before a searing solo. Meanwhile, the visual transports the musicians to a new galaxy altogether. After crash landing on a remote planet, Boyd connects with his bandmates. They jam in a psychedelic desert underneath a bright sun before slipping into a wonderland populated by mushrooms with a Fungus Amongus flare. Watch the song's music video HERE.

The EP will also include last year's "Into The Summer," which clocked upwards of 1 million views on the officialmusic video as it attracted critical acclaim. Not to mention, they performed it live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In addition to features from Billboard and KERRANG!, who raved that the track has "got a great chorus, and the guitar work has a spacey Ratatat-ish vibe," Forbes noted, "Incubus have grown into a true legacy act, a band that has headlined festivals and arenas around the world, that have a dedicated following that eagerly awaits each new song, like "Into The Summer" and that a generation of fans have grown up with."

INCUBUS 2020 TOUR DATES WITH 311 & BADFLOWER

DATE CITY VENUE July 15, 2020 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre July 17, 2020 Concord , CA Concord Pavilion July 18, 2020 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre (on sale beginning 11am local time) July 19, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre July 21, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion July 22, 2020 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater July 24, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre July 25, 2020 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre* July 26, 2020 Bonner Springs, KS Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre* July 28, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion July 29, 2020 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater July 30, 2020 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion August 1, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood August 2, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre August 4, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre August 6, 2020 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion August 7, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live August 8, 2020 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater August 11, 2020 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center August 12, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center August 14, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center August 15, 2020 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre August 16, 2020 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion August 18, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park August 19, 2020 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater August 21, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview August 22, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 23, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion August 26, 2020 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center August 28, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago August 29, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre August 30, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 1, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis September 2, 2020 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP (on sale beginning 1pm local time) September 4, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena September 5, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

*not a Live Nation date





