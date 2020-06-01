Inaugural Quarantine Comes Alive Raises Over $150K

This past Saturday, May 30th, the organizers behind Brooklyn Comes Alive and Denver Comes Alive held a one-day virtual music marathon fittingly branded as Quarantine Comes Alive. In hopes of offering their support directly to their musical community as well as those most affected by the current global pandemic, QCA vowed to split proceeds of the donation-based event between the PLUS1 Relief Fund-which directly benefits organizations like Sweet Relief, MusicCares and others-as well as the participating musicians.



Today, the festival is pleased to share they raised $156,816.70 during the inaugural event and had 176,433 viewers throughout the day across 61 countries.



"I am absolutely honored to announce that we've raised over $150k for the participating musicians and amazing organizations like Sweet Relief, MusiCares, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, World Central Kitchen, Partners In Health, Trans Lifeline, Backline and local organizations helping the homeless through the PLUS1 Relief Fund," shares festival organizer, Kunj Shah. "We couldn't have done it without the artists, causes, Nugs.net, the Live For Live Music team, and everyone who donated."



In the coming weeks, the content from the virtual festival, which was streamed live across various platforms like Facebook, Twitch and Nugs.TV this past Saturday, will be re-shared for those who missed the show. The replayed content will give fans an additional opportunity to contribute to the fundraiser, which will now include causes hand-picked by the musicians, including those promoting social justice.



Shah explains, "We're going to continue to raise funds as we put out the content from the festival, and additionally, raise more money for causes promoting social justice like the NAACP, Minnesota Freedom Fund and others. I don't plan to stop now that QCA is over, and I have my eyes on doing something similar to bring awareness and funds to people fighting for social justice. It's really important to heed the call of the moment."



Quarantine Comes Alive Featured Performances By:

ALO

Anomalie

Andy Frasco

Arlo McKinley

Aron Magner

Aqueous

Big Sam's Funky Nation

Big Something

Brandon "Taz" Niederauer

Brendan Bayliss

The California Honeydrops

Casey Russell

Circles Around The Sun

Cris Jacobs

Dave Brandwein

Dave Watts

David Shaw

Dominic Lalli

Dopapod

Dumpstaphunk

Electric Beethoven

Everyone Orchestra

Fruition

Galactic

George Porter Jr.

The Ghost Of Paul Revere

Goose

Goldfish

Greensky Bluegrass

Here Come The Mummies

Holly Bowling

The Infamous Stringdusters

Ivan Neville

Jen Hartswick

Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers

Joel Cummins

John Medeski

Jon Cleary

Karina Rykman

Lawrence

Leslie Mendelson

Lettuce

Lindsay Lou

Lyle Divinsky

Maggie Rose

Magic Beans

Marco Benevento

Melvin Seals & JGB

Mike Dillon

Mononeon

Moon Taxi

The Motet feat. Jason Hann

Natalie Cressman

Neal Francis

The New Mastersounds

Nick Cassarino

Nigel Hall

The Nth Power

OG Garage A Trois

Papadosio

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Prince Purple Party

Railroad Earth

Robert "Sput" Searight

Robert Walter

Roosevelt Collier

Ryan Dempsey

Ryan Montbleau

Shira Elias

Southern Avenue

Spafford

SPAGA

SunSquabi

Tom Hamilton

Turkuaz

Vince Herman

Photo Credit: Ken Spielman

