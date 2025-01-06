In Search of its 'Tu-Dum' Moment, Pocket FM is Crowdsourcing Its Sonic Identity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With over half a million brands vying for human attention globally, it is getting tougher every day for companies that want their brands to stand out. Yet, time and time again, global brands have come up with innovative branding approaches that not only brought recognition but also made some of them iconic.

Take Netflix, for example. Its four-second, two-note “Tu-Dum” not only reminds people of the red-colored “N” that signifies the company’s logo but also immediately signals a binge-worthy experience.

It’s not only Netflix. McDonald’s is known for “I’m Lovin’ It,” Intel for its four-note chime, and Apple for its iconic startup sound. Globally, big brands have been banking on sonic branding to create instant emotional recall and further solidify brand recognition.

And these iconic tunes do not come easily. Companies have spent millions to create that one perfect tune that resonates with their product, people, vision, and, of course, brand philosophy. Sound experts (often celebrity composers) and brand gurus can frequently spend weeks, even months, behind closed studio doors to create the perfect tune.

Even after spending millions, only a few brands have managed to create their iconic sonic identities because, ultimately, it’s the people — the audience — who decide the fate of any creation.

Crowdsourcing the audio identity

If the audience decides a brand's fate, why not engage the real audience in creating sonic branding? Well, that’s exactly what Indian startup Pocket FM is doing. The world’s largest audio series company is now hunting for that one “perfect tune” for its sonic identity and asking its community of creators and listeners to craft it.

In a first-of-its-kind approach to sonic branding, Pocket FM has partnered with Bollywood music director Sneha Khanwalkar — known for her experimental work on “Gangs of Wasseypur” and, more recently, “Monkey Man” — and her music platform, SoundCake.

The aim is to crowdsource the first-ever “sonic tune” for Pocket FM — something that can be touted as a world-first for participatory branding. In other words, Pocket FM is rewriting the rulebook on sonic branding, a calculated move that ties directly into its global growth strategy.

“At Pocket FM, our community lies at the heart of everything we create,” said Vineet Singh, Vice President of Brand and Communications. “By opening up this process to our listeners and creators, we’re not just creating a sound; we’re building a shared identity.” The result is a branding exercise that feels less like isolated corporate strategizing and more like a collaborative celebration of creativity by the very audience it serves.

For Pocket FM, a platform built on serialized audio storytelling, the sound is both product and identity. Crafting the right audio signature isn’t merely about aesthetics — it’s a strategic branding decision that could solidify the platform's place among entertainment giants.

For an audio-first platform like Pocket FM, sonic brand identity is inevitable not only for its brand narrative but also for its long-term growth. It also aligns with the Indian startup’s global ambitions, where differentiation becomes key to winning over new markets. Pocket FM currently serves audiences across India, the US, Latin America, and Europe, delivering over 100 billion streaming minutes annually and driving a surge in microtransaction-led revenues.

How Pocket FM’s crowdsourcing model works

Under the initiative, launched on December 17, Pocket FM has invited submissions from creators within SoundCake’s network — home to over 8,000 singers, 5,000 musicians, and 1,400 sound artists — and its own listener community of more than 200 million globally. Once the entries are in, Khanwalkar will curate the top three tunes.

The final decision, however, rests with Pocket FM’s 200 million listeners, who will vote for their favorite composition via social media and the Pocket FM app. The winning entry will be polished into a professionally produced sonic signature, co-created by Khanwalkar and the selected contributor.

“This initiative empowers our listeners and creators to actively shape our brand’s identity, reinforcing that Pocket FM is more than just a platform — it’s their platform,” added Singh.

Will crowdsourcing work for sonic branding?

Crowdsourcing creative solutions is not new. Global brands like LEGO and Starbucks have successfully used it to develop products and boost engagement, but applying it to sonic branding is a novel move, particularly for a platform that relies on audio to build its brand.

By doing this, Pocket FM is not only involving its users but also creating a sense of shared ownership. Besides, the initiative could emerge as a good business proposition for Pocket FM. In all likelihood, the model will turn its passive listeners into active stakeholders, increasing loyalty and emotional investment in the brand.

At the same time, the campaign also taps into the creator economy, which continues to expand globally. Platforms like SoundCake, which connect independent artists to professional opportunities, are instrumental in democratizing creative work. Pocket FM’s initiative not only highlights this ecosystem but integrates it into its core business strategy.

For Khanwalkar, whose music defies convention, the project represents a new frontier. “Music connects people, and Pocket FM is taking that connection to another level,” she says. “This collaboration is a celebration of creativity, where every voice can contribute to something larger.”

Can Pocket FM find its “Tu-Dum”?

Pocket FM’s latest initiative is more than a branding exercise — it’s a statement about the power of community and collaboration in shaping modern entertainment. By inviting creators and listeners into the process, the company is setting a new benchmark for audience-driven innovation.

Whether Pocket FM’s final tune will achieve the instant recognition of Netflix’s “Tu-Dum,” only time will tell. But one thing is clear: in its search for a sonic signature, Pocket FM is creating something much bigger — a story of shared creativity where every beat reflects its community’s voice.

Photo Credit: PocketFM

Comments