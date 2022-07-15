Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Imperial Boxmen Release Self-Titled Album



The album features a power ensemble of heavyweight Chicago players. 

Jul. 15, 2022  

Imperial Boxmen have released their self-titled album today.

This 12 song journey of original music takes you through an international confluence of downtempo, jazz, and funk has been aptly described as "jazz for hip hop and deep house heads." Similar artists include Kamaal Williams, Yussef Dayes, Sons of Kemet, Robert Glasper and Makaya McCraven.

Imperial Boxmen' represents a culmination of keyboardist/producer Kevin Ford's years of live experimentation and studio composition. The album features a power ensemble of heavyweight Chicago players.

This album builds on Ford's incredible catalog and resume collaborating, and performing with the late Fela Kuti drummer, Tony Allen and Chicago Afrobeat Project.

Ford's sensibilities as an electronic music producer and downtempo DJ shine through his compositions drawing comparisons to UK jazz breakout star Kamaal Williams. However, Ford's style is uniquely his and when combined with Alex Austin's masterful bass tactics, Noah Plotkin's authentic 70s drumming style, and the rhythmic virtuosity of Downbeat Magazine award winner Jonathan Marks' drum and percussion performances, the result is truly special.

Born during a time of near-total live music hiatus in 2020, these heavy hitters of the Chicago music world converged on Ford's recording studio and crafted a surreal trip of the collective consciousness.

Imperial Boxmen perform monthly at Dorian's, a popular speakeasy tucked away behind a record store in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Listen to the new album here:

