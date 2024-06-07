Ida Mae Releases New Single 'Tomorrow's Just Too Far'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



British duo Ida Mae have released “Tomorrow’s Just Too Far,” their first new music of 2024. The new single was co-produced by Bob Mackenzie and Ida Mae’s Chris Turpin and features bassist Nick Pini (Laura Marling, Tom Jones) and drummer Mikey Sorbello.

“This is a ‘get out and run’ song. I wanted it to have the guttural voice of an old country blues song, the yodel of an old Guthrie or Rodger’s tune, tied up in the vernacular or an old English folk ballad,” explains Chris Turpin. “Picking up these threads I wrote it late at night in streams of consciousness on my Steel National Resonator Guitar. It was written at an incredibly important moment. We had a major sea change in our lives. Our young daughter had become a toddler having taken her across America and Europe on tour and new musical and business projects loomed on the horizon. All this whilst dealing with some of the trauma of my early life. I had dived deeper into older folk ballads and stories to find solace and fresh meaning. Drawing parallels with great folk stories and their brutal poetry. Sometimes you just have to leave. Now. Forget the consequences. Tomorrow’s just too far.”

“Tomorrow’s Just Too Far” follows the release of Ida Mae’s third studio album Thunder Above You that was released late last year. The Nashville Scene praised the album’s “undeniable magic,” calling it “their best album to date,” while American Songwriter proclaimed, “Shifting from Zeppelin/Jack White inflected bombast to the most elusive and delicate acoustic ballads, these eleven originals display the duo’s eclectic compositional skills.”

Earlier this year, Turpin and Greta Van Fleet’s Jake Kiszka announced their new project Mirador, who supported GVF on their Starcatcher World Tour last month.

Photo Credit: Simon Whitehead

Comments