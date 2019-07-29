Ida Mae Announces New Tour Dates With Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss

Ida Mae has announced new tour dates with Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss this August. The husband-and-wife duo will join the two Nashville greats for shows in Fort Wayne, Toledo, Grand Rapids, and Huntington, WV beginning 8/6. "We are beyond honoured to be opening for the legendary Willie Nelson and Alison Krauss in August. Even to see this show would be a dream come true so to be a small part of the billing is just incredible," writes Ida Mae. See below for a full list of announced U.S. tour dates.

They have also released a new video, an impassioned live performance of their ballad "Rightfully, Honestly." Watch it below!

Additionally, Ida Mae will be performing at Philadelphia Folk Fest on 8/15, and at the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas on 9/5 and 9/6. They'll also be performing for three nights at the Telluride Blues and Brews festival from 9/12-9/14. Ida Mae recently performed at Bonnaroo and completed a U.S. tour supporting Greta Van Fleet, following their spring tour with Blackberry Smoke. Their tour with GVF culminated with them and Ida Mae sharing the stage for a soaring rendition of Bob Dylan's "I Shall Be Released".

Ida Mae's new record Chasing Lights was released on June 7th, and is currently #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including Rolling Stone Country who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know", as well as NPR's "All Songs Considered".

Ida Mae recorded Chasing Lights with acclaimed producer and friend Ethan Johns(Ray Lamontagne / Kings Of Leon / Laura Marling). Johns, who also plays drums on the album, pushed the band to record straight to tape with little rehearsal, encouraging them to rely on their instincts in order to capture the songs in the most raw and real manner possible.

U.S. Tour Dates:

8/05/19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum*

8/07/19 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center*

8/09/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena*

8/10/19 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena*

8/15/19 - Upper Salford, PA - Philadelphia Folk Festival

9/05/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

9/06/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

9/12/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9/13/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

9/14/19 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

*With Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley





