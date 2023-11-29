IDLES Announce 2024 Tour Dates

IDLES have announced a huge run of new 2024 tour dates, including a North American tour with stops across the US, Canada and Mexico. Known for one of the most life affirming live shows of any band out there, they’ll kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3rd.

The second leg begins September 14th at Asheville, NC’s Rabbit Rabbit and finishes in Mexico City. These are some of the biggest North American shows the band have played to date. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th. Visit Idlesband.com to pre-order the record and gain access to presale tickets.

Last month, the band announced their highly anticipated new album TANGK, out February 16th via Partisan Records, and shared the propulsive first single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsytem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Listen to the song HERE, and watch the video below. The band are also prepping another single release for next month, watch this space for more details…

TANGK is the band’s forthcoming 5th album and follow up to their Grammy-nominated CRAWLER. Co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), the band’s Mark Bowen and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty). In an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK—pronounced “tank” with a whiff of the “g” and an onomatopoeic reference to the lashing way the band imagined the guitars sounding that has grown into a sort of sigil for living in love – is this band’s most ambitious and striking record yet.

IDLES are one of rock’s most powerful units for the last decade. Godrich, Beats and Bowen made for an excellent tandem of foils to IDLES, too, pushing them into new terrain and then pulling the reins as needed. TANGK is at once sprawling and focused, imaginative and immediate.

IDLES WORLD TOUR:

2023

Dec 1 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap

Dec 2 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

2024

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

Photo by Tom Ham