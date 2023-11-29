IDLES Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 3 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 4 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things

IDLES Announce 2024 Tour Dates

IDLES have announced a huge run of new 2024 tour dates, including a North American tour with stops across the US, Canada and Mexico. Known for one of the most life affirming live shows of any band out there, they’ll kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3rd.

The second leg begins September 14th at Asheville, NC’s Rabbit Rabbit and finishes in Mexico City. These are some of the biggest North American shows the band have played to date. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th. Visit Idlesband.com to pre-order the record and gain access to presale tickets. 

Last month, the band announced their highly anticipated new album TANGK, out February 16th via Partisan Records, and shared the propulsive first single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsytem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Listen to the song HERE, and watch the video below. The band are also prepping another single release for next month, watch this space for more details…

TANGK is the band’s forthcoming 5th album and follow up to their Grammy-nominated CRAWLER. Co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), the band’s Mark Bowen and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty). In an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK—pronounced “tank” with a whiff of the “g” and an onomatopoeic reference to the lashing way the band imagined the guitars sounding that has grown into a sort of sigil for living in love – is this band’s most ambitious and striking record yet. 

IDLES are one of rock’s most powerful units for the last decade. Godrich, Beats and Bowen made for an excellent tandem of foils to IDLES, too, pushing them into new terrain and then pulling the reins as needed. TANGK is at once sprawling and focused, imaginative and immediate.

IDLES WORLD TOUR:

2023

Dec 1 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap

Dec 2 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival

2024

Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena

March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik

March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club

March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith

March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal

March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery

March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith

March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series

July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes

Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio

Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex

Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre

Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building

Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre 

Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro

Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall

Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre

Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo

Photo by Tom Ham



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
iHeartRadios 2024 ALTer EGO to Stream on Veeps Photo
iHeartRadio's 2024 ALTer EGO to Stream on Veeps

The livestream will feature an extraordinary selection of talent from the lineup including sets from Paramore, The 1975, The Black Keys, Thirty Seconds to Mars, BUSH, Sum 41, Yellowcard, lovelytheband, and The Last Dinner Party.

2
Tori Spelling & More to Present at iHeartRadios Jingle Ball Photo
Tori Spelling & More to Present at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio’s 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 reveals celebrity presenters and attendees including Dixie D’Amelio, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, and more. Find out who will be at the iconic holiday show in Los Angeles.

3
Future Islands Release New Single The Fight From Forthcoming Album Photo
Future Islands Release New Single 'The Fight' From Forthcoming Album

“The Fight” follows previously released singles ‘Deep in the Night,' “King of Sweden” and “Peach”. More recently, the band shared “The Tower,” alongside a video directed by Jonathan van Tulleken (Top Boy, Shogun). This marks the second project Van Tulleken and Herring have worked on together following Apple TV's The Changeling.

4
Queer Alt-Pop Artist RAEGAN Releases New Single COINS Photo
Queer Alt-Pop Artist RAEGAN Releases New Single 'COINS'

Queer alt-pop artist RAEGAN has released a powerful new single titled 'COINS.' Discover the empowering message behind the song. The track is accompanied by a music video that serves as a symbolic representation of RAEGAN's journey and making her dreams a reality. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlaneVideo: Watch Peacock's TED Trailer From Seth MacFarlane
Kate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming EpisodesKate McKinnon to Return to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE; Billie Eilish, Adam Driver, Olivia Rodrigo & More Set For Upcoming Episodes
The Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter TourThe Shindellas to Join October London on 2024 Winter Tour
MEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie MusicalMEAN GIRLS Pop-Up Restaurant Coming to NYC & LA For New Movie Musical

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
APPROPRIATE
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SHUCKED