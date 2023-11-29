IDLES Announce 2024 Tour Dates

Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th.
IDLES have announced a huge run of new 2024 tour dates, including a North American tour with stops across the US, Canada and Mexico. Known for one of the most life affirming live shows of any band out there, they’ll kick off the first leg in Vancouver, BC at PNE Forum on May 3rd.
The second leg begins September 14th at Asheville, NC’s Rabbit Rabbit and finishes in Mexico City. These are some of the biggest North American shows the band have played to date. Tickets go on-sale next Friday, December 8th. Visit Idlesband.com to pre-order the record and gain access to presale tickets.
Last month, the band announced their highly anticipated new album TANGK, out February 16th via Partisan Records, and shared the propulsive first single “Dancer,” which features backing vocals from LCD Soundsytem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang. Listen to the song HERE, and watch the video below. The band are also prepping another single release for next month, watch this space for more details…
TANGK is the band’s forthcoming 5th album and follow up to their Grammy-nominated CRAWLER. Co-produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck), the band’s Mark Bowen and Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty). In an explosive run of unerringly stirring albums, TANGK—pronounced “tank” with a whiff of the “g” and an onomatopoeic reference to the lashing way the band imagined the guitars sounding that has grown into a sort of sigil for living in love – is this band’s most ambitious and striking record yet.
IDLES are one of rock’s most powerful units for the last decade. Godrich, Beats and Bowen made for an excellent tandem of foils to IDLES, too, pushing them into new terrain and then pulling the reins as needed. TANGK is at once sprawling and focused, imaginative and immediate.
2023
Dec 1 - Hong Kong, CN @ Clockenflap
Dec 2 - Bangkok, TH @ Maho Rasop Festival
2024
Feb 29 - Porto, PT @ Super Bock Arena
March 1 - Madrid, ES @ Wizinik
March 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club
March 5 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
March 7 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
March 8 - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS
March 9 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
March 11 - Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu
March 12 - Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal
March 14 - Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
March 15 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle
March 16 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
March 18 - Stockholm, SE @ Munchen Brewery
March 19 - Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
March 21 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium
March 22 - München, DE @ Zenith
March 23 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
May 03 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
May 04 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
May 07 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
May 10 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
May 11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
May 18 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
May 23 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
Jun 10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Jun 11 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
Jun 13 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
July 12 - Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
July 13 - Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall
July 20 - Margate, UK @ Margate Summer Series
July 21 - Cornwall, UK @ The Wyldes
Sep 14 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sept 20 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
Sep 21 - Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
Sep 24 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Oct 01 - Guadalajara, MX @ Guanamor Teatro Estudio
Oct 02 - Monterrey, MX @ Showcenter Complex
Oct 04 - Mexico City, MX @ Pepsi Centre
Nov 17 - Belfast, UK @ The Telegraph Building
Nov 19 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
Nov 23 - Glasgow, UK @ Hydro
Nov 24 - Newcastle, UK @ City Hall
Nov 25 - Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
Nov 29 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
Dec 01 - Brighton, UK @ The Brighton Centre
Dec 03 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
Dec 06 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
Dec 07 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Apollo
Photo by Tom Ham
