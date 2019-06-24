Hozier Adds Second Show At Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced today that multi-platinum singer/songwriter Hozier will add a second show to his Wasteland, Baby! Tour at the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:00PM. This show will feature support from Angie McMahon. Tickets for the newly added show go on sale to the general public Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM.

Born Andrew Hozier-Byrne, Hozier is an award-winning musician, singer and songwriter from Ireland. His debut studio album Hozier was released in October 2014 and includes the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated anthem "Take Me To Church," "Someone New," "Work Song," and early stand out "From Eden." Hozier's sophomore album Wasteland, Baby! was released in March and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart. The 14-track LP opens with "Nina Cried Power" featuring Mavis Staples and includes "Movement," "Almost (Sweet Music)," and "Dinner & Diatribes." Hozier has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Good Morning America and more.

Tickets for the newly added show go on sale to the general public Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster.





