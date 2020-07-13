Hovvdy Share New Single 'Runner'

Today, Austin, TX's Hovvdy have released a new single titled "Runner." Recorded over a week at producer Andrew Sarlo's Los Angeles studio, the song distills the band's essential elements - fuzzy-edged layers, a sway-along guitar line, and humble, emotive lyricism. Squirmy synths over a chugging drum loop drive a brilliant display of the band's ability to etch emotion through nostalgia.

Listen to the song below!

The track rides youthful mischief on long summer days in Dallas, where both musicians were raised. Charlie Martin sings bits of fatherly advice: "you say take your time / don't give it away / don't give it up."

"Runner draws from memories of my childhood in Dallas - the spirit of running around as a kid with an amount of freedom that would probably be considered unsafe nowadays," says Martin of the new song. "It also unpacks the dynamic of an absent parent who nonetheless gives good advice. We need both positive and negative influences in life, I think.

Together as Hovvdy, Charlie Martin and Will Taylor hold together sonic memories. Warm, wistful captures cohered on the Austin duo's third album, Heavy Lifter, less than a year ago. To follow, a balanced blend of remote and collaborative songwriting continued in their Texas homes.

Photo Credit: Johnna Henry & Mallory Taylor

