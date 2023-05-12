Hot Mulligan Releases New Album 'Why Would I Watch'

Before the album’s release, Hot Mulligan shared the singles and music videos for “Shhh! Golf Is On” and “Gans Media Retro Games”. 

By:
'Why Would I Watch' - the highly anticipated new album from Hot Mulligan is officially out today.

Additionally, the band have released a new music video for the song "No Shoes In The Coffee Shop (Or Socks)", which can be seen on YouTube now below.

"'No Shoes" is about that "physical recoil" level of regret you feel when you think about the past," explains vocalist Tades Sanville on the song. "Like when you didn't stand up for a friend, or said something you didn't mean, or when you were the sole reason that plan was ruined. I don't wanna buy the camera because I don't want to look at my past. It keeps me up, and makes me feel worse about myself. So why would I watch?"

Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, 'Why Would I Watch' is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville's sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies. This lightning-in-a-bottle kinetic energy is encompassed on the aforementioned first single and in true Hot Mulligan fashion, a closer listen to the lyrics reveal an intense honesty that could get written off if you don't pay attention.

Therein lies the true magic of Hot Mulligan, the push and pull of puns and pathos that might seem diametrically opposed at first but actually intersect to perfectly encapsulate life in a heavy, ADD-addled world.

The band don't consider these groundbreaking topics, opting for more measured and at times resigned realism to deal with the melancholia and malaise of life's ups and downs. "No one who's depressed is crying all the time," Sanville says.

"The media likes to portray deep depression as sadness, but most of the time it's indifference. That works its way into alternative comedy and sposting. The two cultures collide perfectly. The titles are the sposts and the songs are what everyone in this position actually feels."

Since forming in Lansing, Michigan, in 2014, the college friends - vocalist Tades Sanville, guitarists Chris Freeman and Ryan Malicsi and drummer Brandon Blakeley - have ascended from basements to buzz band on the back of two beloved albums, 2018's Pilot and 2020's 'you'll be fine'.

Now, bolstered by 140 million Spotify streams, a sold-out nationwide headlining tour, support slots for the likes of The Wonder Years and New Found Glory and headlines in Alternative Press and Rock Sound, the band's third cements their evolution as one the most versatile and profoundly moving bands in the underground.

The band just finished a monster of a tour supporting The Wonder Years on a nationwide run that went through February and March.

Hot Mulligan is confirmed to perform at each date of the upcoming Sad Summer Festival and When We Were Young Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. They also just announced a string of headline shows with support from bands like Stand Atlantic, CLIFFDIVER, Free Throw and Ben Quad on select dates. Find tickets at www.hotmulliganband.com

Listen to the new album here:



