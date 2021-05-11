Honey County Is The Urban Juicer's Spring Artist of 2021

Honey County is announcing their partnership with Nashville-based healthy eatery The Urban Juicer as their Spring Artist of 2021 and the release of "The Honey County Smoothie." This special drink, created and inspired by Dani and Sofie of country duo Honey County, contains just a few natural ingredients: coconut water, The Urban Juicer's exclusive Ginger Baby juice, fresh strawberries and mangos and, most importantly, honey. With extra honey on top! Available now at all five locations until the end of July, this partnership is as sweet as the ingredients in this deliciously simple smoothie. Go behind the scenes with Honey County to see the smoothie making process in this exclusive video.



"We are so excited to announce Honey County as our Spring Artist for 2021. Dani and Sofie make amazing music and their spirit matches what we strive for as a company. As an artist and songwriter myself, I'm proud to run a company that employs so many creatives and supports touring artists like Honey County. We can't stop singing their song "Got it From My Mama" and are looking forward to debuting the "Honey County Smoothie," which we know our customers will love," said The Urban Juicer Owner, Celeste Krenz.



"The Urban Juicer is always our first stop when we get into Nashville. We love their healthy food and juice options and have always been really impressed with their fresh ingredients. We also love that we can make our own smoothies - and now we can't wait for everyone to try one that we have actually created!" said Dani and Sofie of Honey County.



Following the release of their current single "Got It From My Mama," Dani and Sofie are connecting with their fan community like never before. With an amazing social media following, and over 60,000 streams across platforms, thousands of country fans have used the song in dedications to their own mothers with viral success on TikTok. The duo also recently published a GoFundMe fundraiser for a fan and her family who have shown unwavering support, and now need some support of their own. This partnership is another extension of the bond Honey County is building with their fans, as well as The Urban Juicer's drive to foster and support creatives in the community.