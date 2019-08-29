Hometown Rising Music Performance Times Announced

The schedule of music performances is now available for Hometown Rising, the first-ever Country Music & Bourbon Festival, debuting Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15 at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center, combining two of Louisville's cultural cornerstones -- great music and incredible bourbon.



Hometown Rising's music lineup will be led by country heavyweights including Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and Little Big Townwith additional appearances from Dwight Yoakam, Trace Adkins, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Bret Michaels, Frankie Ballard, and many more. In total, more than 30 artists will play on three stages, including two side-by-side main stages, over the course of the weekend. In addition, Hometown Rising will feature bourbon selections from nearly two dozen distilleries, a variety of food options inspired by Kentucky flavors, and onsite experiences from Jack Daniel's, Kentucky Department Of Tourism (KDT), and many more.



A limited number of Hometown Rising exclusive VIP packages, General Admission tickets, camping and hotel packages, as well as special event tickets are still available at www.HometownRising.com.

The music schedule for Hometown Rising is as follows (subject to change).



Saturday, September 14

Barrel Stage

9:20 PM Tim McGraw

6:55 PM Dwight Yoakam

5:10 PM Frankie Ballard

3:35 PM Jimmie Allen

2:15 PM The Steel Woods

1:05 PM Noah Guthrie



Oak Stage

8:00 PM Little Big Town

6:00 PM Trace Adkins

4:20 PM The Cadillac Three

2:50 PM Lindsay Ell

1:40 PM Clare Dunn

12:30 PM IMAJ



Boots & Bourbon Stage

4:10 PM J.D. Shelburne

3:10 PM The Sisterhood Band

2:10 PM Raelyn Nelson Band

1:10 PM Alice Wallace



Sunday, September 15

Barrel Stage

8:20 PM Luke Bryan

5:55 PM Brett Young

3:55 PM Bret Michaels

2:35 PM Drake White And The Big Fire

1:35 PM The Wild Feathers



Oak Stage

7:00 PM Keith Urban

4:50 PM Jake Owen

3:05 PM LOCASH

2:05 PM Mason Ramsey

1:05 PM Gabby Barrett



Boots & Bourbon Stage

5:40 PM Everette

4:35 PM Dillon Carmichael

3:35 PM Jeffrey East

2:35 PM Larry Fleet

1:35 PM Hannah Ellis

12:35 PM Kendall Shaffer



Festival doors open at Noon each day. Download the official Hometown Rising mobile app through the Google Play and Apple stores. The app allows attendees to build their own schedules, learn more about the artists and personalities appearing at the festival, and get the latest information through push notifications.



The festival's centerpiece, Kroger's Big Bourbon Bar presented by Louisville Courier Journal, will feature more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries, and a unique opportunity to enjoy bourbons and exclusive one-time specialty cocktails from 1792, Angel's Envy, Barrell Bourbon, Coopers' Craft, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jefferson's, Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon, Kentucky Peerless, Michter's, Rebel Yell, Old Forester, Stonehammer and Wild Turkey.



Fred Minnick's Mini Bar--hosted by the Hometown Rising bourbon curator, bourbon author/expert, and Amazon Prime host ( Bourbon Up )--will showcase craft selections from Louisville's world-renowned distilleries. Acclaimed Louisville whiskey bar The Silver Dollar will operate The Hunter's Club, where attendees can find vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s, as well as contemporary collectibles.



In addition to performances from top music artists and various onsite attractions, attendees at Hometown Rising will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings that celebrate menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky. Selections from local and regional restaurants were curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire.



As part of Danny Wimmer Presents' innovative partnership and Kroger's commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, 25 cents from every Hometown Rising ticket sold will be donated directly to Dare to Care Food Bank(www.daretocare.org). Dare to Care Food Bankworks to ensure that no one in our community lacks enough food to live an active, healthy lifestyle, and Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Wasteinitiative is their bold plan to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste in their company by 2025.



Those looking to kick off the weekend early are encouraged to attend the official Hometown Rising Pre-Party featuring Raelyn Nelson Bandon Friday, September 13 at 9:00 PM at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville.



That same night at the Hometown Rising Supper Club at Seviche, a special menu will showcase what makes Chef Anthony Lamas' food so unique. Chef Lamas brings a genuine artistry to his award-winning cuisine, with elements of his Latin heritage, his Southern home, and his experimental spirit. Seviche showcases a brand-new take on the farm-to-table dining experience, with a rotating seasonal menu of the freshest local ingredients that perfectly complement Chef Lamas' eclectic cultural influences. Visit https://hometownrising.com/experiences for details and to purchase tickets.



Hometown Rising partners include 291 Colorado Whiskey, 1792, Angel's Envy, Balcones Distilling, Barrell Bourbon, Boone County Distilling, Bud Light, Catoctin Creek, Cooper and Thief, Coopers' Craft, Eagle Nest Outfitters, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Four Roses Bourbon, Fxck Cancer, Jack Daniel's, Jeptha Creed, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Kentucky Tourism, Knob Creek, Kroger, Larceny, Louisville Tourism, Maker's Mark, Metro by T-Mobile, Michter's, Mint Julep Experiences, Monster Energy, Rebel Yell, Robert Mondavi Private Select, Old Forester, Smooth Ambler Contradiction, Stella Artois, Stonehammer, Southern Comfort, The Music Experience, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, US Marine Corps, Vendome, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve and Zyn.



The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.



Hometown Rising is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination rock music festivals in America. DWP events include Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Chicago Open Air, Epicenter Festival, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.





Related Articles View More Music Stories