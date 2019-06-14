Holiday State's STEAL THE THUNDER Premieres

Fresh off the release of their debut single last month, pop-country band of brothers Holiday State have released another infectious summer song, "Steal The Thunder" (download here). Produced and co-written by Andy Sheridan (Hunter Hayes), with co-writers Josh Mirenda ("Somewhere on a Beach") and Jared Scott, "Steal The Thunder'" fuses modern experimental country sounds into the setting of a classic country love song. Paying homage to a summer showstopper, Holiday State is keeping the summer vibes going in preparation for the release of their forthcoming EP. Their debut single, "Friday Feelin'" was released in May and was featured on Spotify's New Music Nashville playlist and Taste of Country.



"Breathy vocals and crisp acoustic guitar open 'Steal The Thunder,' Holiday State's anthemic ode to beauty and charisma. With lyrics and production as lovely as the apparent subject of the song, this band of brothers rolls out a lush country pop gem." - Laura B. Whitmore, Parade.com



"We wanted to release 'Steal the Thunder' as our second single to show the versatility that we have as artists. It's a slower love song vibe, and we think it's safe to say that we all know that one girl who this song could be about, so we wanted to celebrate her," said Holiday State.



"Girl it ain't like it's your fault, if you show up their gonna talk,

Like lightning strikes, you light up the night,

It don't matter who you're with, when those clouds start rolling in,

You can't blame 'em girl no wonder, you steal the thunder"



Since forming the band in 2014, Holiday State has had great success both on and off the stage. They have toured nationally with rapper, singer and songwriter Sammy Adams. In Summer 2017, Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists 'O-Town' at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, Calif. They also collaborated with EDM DJ/Producer Duo 'Cherry Beach' on a remix of their song, "We Smile." Keep up with the brothers - Brandon, Brett, and Bryan DeLaura by following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting their website at www.holidaystate.com.



About Holiday State

Holiday State is a country/pop music group started in 2014 by brothers Brandon, Brett and Bryan DeLaura from Orange County, Calif. Raised in a home that encouraged creativity and provided a constant musical influence, the brothers showed a passion for music at a young age. In 2017, after playing various venues for three years in Southern California, they were the supporting act for Sammy Adams on his National "Senioritis Tour", performing throughout the Southeast.They've been featured performers at the 'Music Changing Lives' showcase in Riverside, Calif., 'The Social Hour' radio show, 'Mimosas with Michael', 'Voyage LA', landed the favorite song of the week (Afraid of the Dark) on the 'Radio Airplay' blog, 'Ear Poppin', new music playlist placement on streaming platform 'Jango', 'Existing And Occurring' playlist placement featuring up and coming artists on Spotify and were dubbed "The New Kids On the Block to Watch" on the Tune Traffic's "Bangers of the Week" blog. Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists 'O-Town' at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, Calif. in 2017, also collaborating with EDM DJ/Producer Duo 'Cherry Beach' on a remix of their song, "We Smile." On October 1 of that year, Brett attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The group was intensely shaken by the tragedy and an indelible mark was left on all three of them. It was necessary to take time off for Brett to heal, and as a part of the healing process, they sought out to make the most meaningful and purposeful music as possible, both melodically and lyrically. This mission led them to Nashville in early 2018, where they wrote and recorded their second EP with producer Andy Sheridan, founder of 'Charlie Horse Productions' and musical director for artists Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector. Their debut nationally distributed single, "Friday Feelin'" was released in May and was featured on Spotify's New Music Nashville playlist and mega-blog, Taste of Country. Their full EP is due out this Summer. Visit www.holidaystate.com for more information.





