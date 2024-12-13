Hip Hop Star DDG Releases 'Handling Business' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



DDG has released a four-track EP, HANDLING BUSINESS, triumphantly planting his flag in a banner year. The new drop includes the previously released buzzing Real Boston Richey collaboration, “WHAT U BAD FOR,” alongside three brand new tracks, including “HANDLING BUSINESS” with Tory Lanez.

Anticipation for HANDLING BUSINESS has been highly since DDG first teased the title track with the aptly titled “Handling Business Freestyle,” which he shared on a stream earlier this month to the tune of over 4 million viewers. The music’s reception—which was amplified by a recent “open verse” challenge on TikTok—prompted a music video featuring just the freestyle. The OG Parker-produced song is rounded out on the new 4-track with a guest spot from Tory Lanez.

HANDLING BUSINESS is rounded out by the rowdy energy of the aptly titled “HANDS IN THE AIR,” and the romantic serenade, “REASON.”

DDG’s 2024 was one to remember, from the expansion of his plaque collection—2023’s “I’m Geekin” was certified RIAA Gold earlier this year—to a hot streak of summer and fall releases that captivated his audience and stoked the coals of his momentum.

Following the success of hyped summer releases, like “copy my drip” and the G Herbo-assisted “Nosey,” DDG began teasing HANDLING BUSINESS with the release of “WHAT U BAD FOR,” which had already taken TikTok by storm prior to its release, thanks to DDG’s shrewd promo collaborations with WNBA superstar Angel Reese and A-list influencer Brooklyn Queen.

As 2025 looms and DDG’s momentum grows, HANDLING BUSINESS offers up a captivating pit stop on his journey to the top.

Photo Credit: Brian Deoleo

Comments