Hello Halo Drop 'Our Tomorrow Is You'

As they look ahead to the release of a new album next month, New York alternative rock band HELLO HALO has released a new single, "Our Tomorrow Is You," available now on all digital platforms. This is the latest track release off their debut album Maybe This Can't Wait, due out on April 24. The band is also marking the occasion with a hometown show at the Knitting Factory Brooklyn on March 13.

"I wanted to convey a simple yet underserved concept: actions speak louder than words," explains vocalist Paul Nathaniel. "Our hope as musicians is to speak to a deeper aspect of human nature. You meet plenty of dreamers...people on a quest to make their lives matter. And every music group counts themselves among those dreamers. But too often those deep desires go undefined and unfulfilled. It becomes a game of chasing fame over substance.

"This song is a conversation with the dreamers. If we accept that we shape our own narratives, then it follows that each of us has to decide whether to be a hero, a villain or a bystander. We're living in the midst of culture wars and political upheaval on an increasingly volatile planet. We need as many people as possible to see themselves as the heroes and heroines of this moment. 'Our Tomorrow Is You' is a call-to-action that we hope inspires someone, somewhere, to translate their passions and values into meaningful impact."

HELLO HALO recorded the album in New Jersey and worked with producer Dominic Gallucci (Lyfe Jennings, Laura Warshauer) and mixer Rich Keller(Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Nipsey Hussle). The band first gave listeners a taste of the new collection with the release of singles "Restart,""Not Alone" and "Darling, Can You Hear Me?"

The band--Paul Nathaniel (vocals), cousins Jon Bernstein (guitar) and Jeremy Bernstein (bass), Juan Pablo Pastor (drums) and Chris Schortgen (guitar)--produces songs influenced by an array of musical genres from pop and hip hop to folk and j-rock. Their lyrics aim to inspire and provoke action or nurture curiosity, shifting from perceptive and cerebral to motivational and romantic.

While Maybe This Can't Wait will mark the group's first official album release, HELLO HALO has been working to establish a solid live music presence in the New York City market, including performing a show alongside Story of the Year, and playing at several notable New York City venues, including a sold-out headlining show at Gramercy Theatre, Irving Plaza, Mercury Lounge, Bowery Ballroom and (Le) Poisson Rouge.





Related Articles View More Music Stories