Heavy Diamond Ring Releases 'What If I Change' Ahead of EP

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Heavy Diamond Ring, the Denver-based Americana project led by longtime creative partners and former Paper Bird members Sarah Anderson and Paul DeHaven, released 'What If I Change' on September 16, 2026, offering a personal meditation on love, partnership, self-doubt and the inevitable ways people evolve over time.

The single arrives ahead of Let Love Be Enough, Heavy Diamond Ring's new five-song EP, due October 16 via Gitcha Records. While the EP explores the complicated question of whether love is enough to sustain a relationship, 'What If I Change' turns that question inward, asking what happens when the people in a partnership grow and change and whether they can continue to recognize and choose one another along the way.

Set against the vast landscape outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, where the song's narrator lives beneath a towering 500-foot mesa, 'What If I Change' unfolds over the course of a single sleepless night. One partner lies awake, turning over the uncertainties that come with a long-term relationship: What if we change in different ways? What if attraction fades? What if we wake up one morning and realize we've grown apart? What if one of us makes a mistake that changes everything?

'I'm not the one you fell for, the years have seen to this,' the song acknowledges, confronting the uncomfortable truth that neither person can remain exactly who they were when they first met.

Anderson and DeHaven began writing songs together in 2004 and spent eleven years building Paper Bird before creating Heavy Diamond Ring. Their decades-long creative partnership gives the song an added resonance: this is not a theoretical examination of change, but a reflection born from years of living, loving, creating and growing alongside other people.

At its heart, 'What If I Change' ultimately resists easy answers. Rather than promising that a relationship will remain unchanged, the song arrives at a quieter proposition: perhaps the goal isn't to remain the same people, but to keep learning how to love the people you become.

The single was recorded at The Library in Minneapolis during sessions for Let Love Be Enough, surrounded by encyclopedias used as unconventional sound reinforcement. Producer and mixer Dan Rodriguez helped shape the EP's intimate yet expansive sound, which draws from Americana, folk rock, roots and rock.

The forthcoming EP also features Gregory Alan Isakov joining Anderson for a duet on 'Take Whatever You Need,' along with guest fiddle from Jake Armerding. Lead single 'The One You Use' introduced the collection with a warmer, more playful side of Heavy Diamond Ring, while 'What If I Change' reveals the more vulnerable territory at the heart of the record.

Eight years in Heavy Diamond Ring, Anderson and DeHaven continue to explore what happens when a long-running creative partnership refuses to stand still.

'We genuinely love and respect each other,' says Anderson. 'That's what keeps us glued together and still making music after all these years.'

Tour Dates Include:

October 15 -- Shakedown Bar with Stelth Ulvang, Vail, Colo.

October 16 -- Chautauqua Community House with Stelth Ulvang, Boulder, Colo.

October 17 -- Hi Dive with Stelth Ulvang & Buudrow, Denver, Colo.

October 18 -- Kinney Farm with Stelth Ulvang, Fort Collins, Colo.

October 29 -- Bluebird Theater with Chaparelle, Denver, Colo.

October 31 -- TACAW with Chaparelle, Basalt, Colo.

More information is available at www.heavydiamondring.com.

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