Heart Adds Additional North American Tour Dates for 2025

Legendary rock band HEART has announced additional North American tour dates for 2025 following their triumphant Spring performances. This announcement comes on the heels of the rescheduled dates, kicking off February 28 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. Promoted by AEG Presents, the new dates include a second night in Las Vegas on March 1, with additional stops in Toronto, ON on April 10 at Coca-Cola Coliseum, Mashantucket, CT on April 12 at Foxwoods Resort Casino and Boston, MA on April 13 at Agganis Arena. The 24 city run will conclude in New York City on April 16 at the historic Radio City Music Hall.

Earlier this year, the band performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a fiery performance of their smash hit “Barracuda” - watch HERE. Heart was also on The Howard Stern Show for a wide-ranging interview – and a number of performances including a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Going To California” - watch that clip HERE. Additionally, Heart recently appeared on a very special "Songs and Stories" episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

With a career spanning five decades, Heart have sold more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart- topping classic hits including “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams”. The current lineup of HEART features Nancy Wilson (acoustic and electric guitars, mandocello, lead and backing vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (lead and rhythm guitar and backing vocals), Paul Moak (lead and rhythm guitars, keyboards, mandolin, banjo and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T. Lane (drums and bike).

The CITI Bank cardholder presale will begin Tuesday, September 24 at 12pm (local time) with Heart’s artist presale beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10am (local time). Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10am (local time) via www.heart-music.com. All previously announced rescheduled dates are on sale now. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

New 2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates

March 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

April 10 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 12 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

April 16 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

*Presented by Live Nation

2025 Royal Flush Tour Dates

February 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas*

March 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

March 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

March 8 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 9 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

March 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

March 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

March 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

March 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

March 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

March 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

March 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

March 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

March 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

March 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 4 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

April 5 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

ABOUT HEART

Heart is an American/Canadian rock band who formed in 1973 in Vancouver, BC. 1975 saw their first album Dreamboat Annie break out to global success. Heart effortlessly blends the sounds of ‘70s hard rock and acoustic rock, punk and even at times symphonic. Defying all categories, Heart is a band like no other having influenced a wide range of mainstream and underground artists in a career spanning nearly five decades. Heart boasts over 35 million albums sold worldwide including over 22 million in the US alone with 20 Top 40 singles and also holds an ongoing streaming presence. Heart has released 16 studio albums, 7 live albums, 8 compilation albums and 64 singles.

