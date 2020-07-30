HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management Announce VOTE READY, A Concert for Voter Registration

The concert features performances by The War On Drugs, Robin Pecknold, Daniel Rossen, Christopher Bear, Kyp Malone, Jaleel Bunt and more!

HeadCount and Fort William Artist Management have announced VOTE READY, A Concert for Voter Registration, happening Friday, August 14th at 7pm Eastern, to motivate fans to verify and update their voter registration. The concert, part of the "Live From Out There" livestream series, will feature original self-recorded performances by The War On Drugs, Robin Pecknold, Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear), Christopher Bear (of Grizzly Bear/Fools), Kyp Malone (of TV On The Radio), Jaleel Bunton (of TV On The Radio), Kevin Morby, Waxahatchee, Tarriona Tank Ball, Hand Habits, Ciggy, Kam Franklin (of The Suffers), The Building and Allison Russell & Leyla McCalla (of Our Native Daughters).



Leading up to the event, fans who check their voter registration status via HeadCount.org/VoteReady will receive a free eTicket to the stream. Anyone not currently registered will then easily be able to register to vote through an online form. International and underage viewers will be able to receive the same access by pledging to vote in the next election in which they are eligible.

Verify Voter Registration Here For VOTE READY eTicket

"Voter registration could not be more critical at this time. With deadlines coming up, we wanted to get the word out to everyone we can reach through music and HeadCount to check your status and make sure you are ready for the next election," says Ami Spishock, owner Fort William Artist Management

"This is a first of its kind event," says Andy Bernstein, executive director of HeadCount. "We love the idea of serving up original performances to anyone who checks their voter registration status. We applaud the artists and Fort William Management for their leadership, and we hope it inspires many more similar events in the future."

Checking voter registration status is an important way for every American to protect their right to vote. Voter registration rules change regularly and, sometimes would-be voters show up at the polls only to learn they are no longer registered. The VOTE READY concert is part of a national push by HeadCount to get every American to check their voter registration well in advance of the November election, and update their registrations should they need to.

