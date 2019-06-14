Hazel Bloom Releases New EP 'Spaces Between Words On A Page'

Boston-based alternative pop artist Hazel Bloom is back with an energetic new EP, "Spaces Between Words on a Page," out on all digital platforms NOW. After gaining prominence on Spotify with his two singles "I Loved You, Once" and "Nobody's Nothing," Hazel Bloom continued to expand his artistry through the creation of "Space Between Words on a Page," layering pop melodies and R&B beats to create an infectious collection. Dave Carlin, the singer/songwriter behind Hazel Bloom, impresses on all 5 of the EP's tracks; he is insightful, creative, and incredibly skilled. About the EP, Hazel Bloom states:

I recorded this EP over the course of the past year. A lot of growth and passion were put into these songs. A lot of time, effort and heart was poured into this release and I'm so excited to release this to the world. This EP is about past heartbreaks, learning to accept yourself, growing into your own skin, dreams, and passion. These are my real feelings portrayed through every line in each song. I hope that people can connect with the emotions of these songs as much as I do.

The stylistically unique Pop artist Hazel Bloom is composed of one main singer/songwriter named Dave Carlin. He designed his stage name largely from a few main facets; the continuous blooming of love and nature. Dave wanted a title that fully defined his artistic vision as well as the ongoing growth of his persona. The main inspiration underlying Hazel Bloom is to create an infectious sound that induces the feeling of all emotions accompanied by heartfelt lyrical composition and melodies. Hazel Bloom encompasses bright and lively Pop melodies mixed with a unique, hard-hitting R&B style to create a uniform sound that will resonate with you. Though being well versed in the music scene, Hazel Bloom is the first artistry that Dave has felt completely alive and at home with. Hazel Bloom plans to leave his footprint in the music industry and has no intention of letting anything get in the way of that. "Spaces Between Words on a Page" is available on all digital music platforms NOW.

