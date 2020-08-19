Harry Hains Re-Imagines 'Bang Bang' as ANTIBOY

The video was created by Harry’s brother, 3D artist and designer, Sam Hains

A video by the late Harry Hains (most noted for American Horror Story and The OA,), a prolific life taken too soon, has just been released, "Bang Bang," a reinterpretation of the classic Nancy Sinatra song ('Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)').

Watch below:

Created by Harry's brother, 3D artist and designer, Sam Hains, the video is set against the backdrop of glitchy computer game-style production and dubstep skittering drums, viewers are transported into a video game utopia where art, music and gaming converge. Next month, the Hains family will be releasing Harry's posthumous concept album, A Glitch in Paradise, a sonic and visual portal that transports listeners into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels. Through the prism of Harry's true artistic being, ANTIBOY, the genderless transhuman, his vision for our future is relevant now more than ever at a time when society is rising up to break down old systems and demanding equality for all. In this digital utopia where there is no inequality, prejudice, or toxicity, ANTIBOY imagines a world in which the human mind and the bionic body merge. Harry lived this through his own identity, which was gender fluid, shapeshifting and open to interpretation just like his music.

A multi-dimensional and compelling musician, actor (most noted for American Horror Story and The OA,) artist, and model, Harry didn't define or limit himself by the constructs society enforces upon us. Through his artistic creations, ANTIBOY shows us his wish for this world, and for future generations, to feel that they could be the person they are because of who their soul is. Not who their parents wanted them to be, not who society wanted them to be, who they wanted to be. We think it's a message that will make the youth of our country, especially LGBTQ, feel seen and feel as though someone out there, Harry, and now ANTIBOY, is at the forefront of acceptance for being who you truly are - flaws and all.

The focus on the merger of the human consciousness with artificial intelligence, of non-binary existence opens up a conversation about what the future of our species should and could be. PRESS HERE to watch the ANTIBOY trailer. An amalgamation of rock, electronica and gothic pop, A Glitch In Paradise explores the virtual world of ANTIBOY as he re-lives his mistakes in order to try to correct them and find happiness. But ANTIBOY experiences glitches and gets stuck in an endless loop of heartache, inspired by Harry's relationship with then partner Mike.

Although Harry isn't here to speak for his creations, they speak for him, offering up the view he had for a more inclusive, more modernized world, and Jane, Sam, Mike have some incredible insight into Harry's ANTIBOY universe.

