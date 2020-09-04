Harrison Storm Announces 'Be Slow' EP

Listen to the title track here.

On December 4, Australia's singer-songwriter Harrison Storm will release Be Slow, a 5-song offering of encouragement and clarity in love-loss told through tender, introspective lyricism paired with expansive, inspiring, and beautifully composed soundscapes.

The EP was written and recorded in the UK & Australia. Harrison worked with producers Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway (Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis), in their converted barn studio in the English countryside, before returning home to Australia to complete the EP with long-time collaborator and friend Hayden Calnin. "This collection of songs is something I'm really proud of. For me, it covers moments scattered over the past few years, moments that have been defining and pave the way for a new space I feel I'm moving into. There seems to have been a real cleansing emotionally through these songs and I'm starting to become really wide-eyed and excited for what lies ahead. I hope people can connect with these songs in a way I connected with myself writing them," explains Harrison.

The EP includes title track "Be Slow," as well as two previously released singles: the intoxicating "You & I," a haunting narrative of long-suffering love, and the indie-pop anthem "Breathe Again," which earned a spot on 18 Spotify New Music Friday playlists (U.S., UK, Canada, Australia/New Zealand, Japan, Denmark, Ireland and more) and radio support from Sirius XM in the US, BBC 2 in the UK and Triple J in Australia.

Today, Harrison shares the latest single to come from the EP, "Sea and Fire." "When I listen to the song I'm vividly transported back to the time and space I was in where it was created - a cluttered room with a desk, surrounded by boxes containing things not used, in a time in my life where it felt like two very opposing forces were battling inside me. This is a song about wanting to wake up from a circumstance that feels like a dream. One of those moments you find yourself in that just doesn't seem real," says Harrison.

Listen to "Be Slow" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles