Hanson Release Deluxe 20th Anniversary of 'Underneath'

3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, Multi-Platinum pop-rock trio HANSON have released the 20th-anniversary celebration of their landmark third album, Underneath. The band is marking two decades of independence with Underneath: Complete, an expanded deluxe edition re-release out now alongside a unique concert tour currently underway.

The band initially heralded the release of Underneath: Complete by sharing the album's first two singles, a cover of Nick Drake's "Pink Moon" and "Penny & Me (Moonlight Version)," a newly recorded take on the beloved hit single. Both songs were released with official music videos streaming now on YouTube.

The video for "Penny & Me (Moonlight Version" features the return of Samaire Armstrong who played the Penny character in the original music video reprising her role, alongside Taylor Hanson’s daughter Penelope Hanson being introduced as Penny of a new generation. The video was directed by actor/writer/director Natalie Morales who cites the band as creative inspiration for her work in the entertainment industry.

HANSON appeared on the Today show earlier this week for an interview as well as a performance of "Penny & Me (Moonlight Version)."

Released by their own 3CG Records in 2004, Underneath immediately ascended to #1 on Billboard’s “Top Independent Albums” chart amidst critical and popular acclaim around the globe. Underneath: Complete sees the album joined by two brand new recordings along with seven rare tracks from the original sessions. Among the highlights are fan favorites previously heard only on special project releases and bootleg recordings of live performances, including collaborations with such icons as Carole King, Glenn Ballard, Matthew Sweet, and more.

“Underneath represented a bold new chapter for the band which sparked a powerful connection between our band and fans around the world, who helped re-define a new generation of independent music releases,” says Taylor Hanson.

“This album is very personal to us,” says Isaac Hanson, “and we are really inspired by the fresh recording of ‘Penny and Me’, which we feel brings even deeper emotional weight to this song about the power of music and connection."

HANSON is currently celebrating Underneath’s milestone anniversary with a very special North American headline tour. The "Underneath: Experience Tour," amplifies the history of the pivotal album, with two-night stands in 12 cities showcasing all-acoustic arrangements on Night One, while Night Two features the band in full electric power. The tour also offers an exclusive late-night dance party hosted by Taylor Hanson. The "Underneath: Experience Tour" is currently underway with two nights at Minneapolis, MN’s The Fillmore, and continues through a pair of shows at Los Angeles, CA’s The Belasco on November 10-11. Special guests on the tour will be Matthew Sweet on Night One, and Phantom Planet on Night Two. Hanson.net Member presales begin June 8th at 10 am local. General on-sales start Friday, June 14 at 10 am local. For complete details, visit hanson.net/calendar.

In conjunction with the "Underneath: Experience Tour," HANSON’s HANSON BROTHERS BEER will be available in a number of new markets for the first time, in partnership with award-winning craft brewer DESTIHL. The limited fall release will feature the band’s flagship Mmmhops Pale Ale along with Pink Moonlight, a brand new Peach Hazy IPA developed in collaboration with DESTIHL Founder & CEO Matt Potts. The new beers are set to be premiering in number of the states throughout the tour, making their debut at the concert venues, as well as an ever-growing number of retailers in the new markets. 8 new states will be launching, starting with the featured tour cities - Minneapolis MN, Chicago IL, Detroit MI, Baltimore MA, New York NY, Pittsburgh PA, Nashville TN, and Austin TX, as well as the band’s home city of Tulsa OK. Availability in additional markets coinciding with the tour will be announced this fall. For more information, visit www.hansonbrothersbeer.com.

HANSON are a Multi-Platinum, 3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated pop-rock trio with #1 and Top 40 singles and albums in more than 25 countries, amassing worldwide sales in excess of 16 million units, with nine studio albums, two Christmas albums, five live projects, and more. The band have cultivated a loyal global fanbase performing sold-out tours to millions of fans around the world. Since 2013, HANSON BROTHERS BEER has shared award-winning styles at the crossroads of the band’s passion for music, community, and craft beer, further personified by the Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival, which they founded in 2014. An array of eagerly awaited events including international dates and festival performances are slated through 2024. For complete details, please visit hanson.net.

HANSON - "UNDERNEATH: EXPERIENCE TOUR" 2024

OCTOBER

3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

6 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

8 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

9 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

12 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

14 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

16 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

17 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

30 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

31 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

3 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

6 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Photo Credit: Jonathan Weiner

