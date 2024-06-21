Hannah Wicklund Releases New Single 'Strawberry Moon (Live at the Troubadour)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the June 21st 2024 solstice Strawberry Moon, Hannah Wicklund has released ‘Strawberry Moon (Live at the Troubadour)’. It is the lead single from her forthcoming live album out this autumn via Flatiron Recordings and Hannah’s own Strawberry Moon Records.



Recorded at her March 2024 performance at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles as part of her Hell In The Hallway world tour, ‘Strawberry Moon (Live at the Troubadour)’ gives listeners the first taste of what is destined to take its place among iconic live rock records.



Regarding the song and special edition record Hannah says, “Tonight’s full moon marks seven years since I sat on my stoop in East Nashville at 4am and wrote the song that carved my path like no other, ‘Strawberry Moon’. I wanted to create a special version of this album that honoured the song that carried me to this point and featured the stunning artwork my mother created for me many years ago.



“Each record comes signed and numbered 1-500, distributed in order of purchase, and includes a sweet little surprise as well as a custom Strawberry Moon journal for you to store all of your wildest dreams in. After all, every one of us has got dreams to be thinking of…”



The Live at The Troubadour: Strawberry Moon Special Edition double LP is limited to 500 copies and available to purchase now here. The album will also be available across all streaming platforms and standard physical formats with more details to follow soon.

The forthcoming live album spans Hannah Wicklund’s catalogue, featuring music from her widely acclaimed 2024 album The Prize as well as earlier, signature compositions such as ‘Shadowboxes & Porcelain Faces’, ‘Mama Said’, ‘Bomb Through the Breeze’, and more.



“Performing music for a live audience is such a beautiful exchange of energy, and certainly the place I find my balance and inner peace” says Hannah. “It has always been an intimate experience for me and one that cannot be recreated or replicated the same way twice. The night of my first headlining show at The Troubadour was the first time I have been able to capture and harness that experience to be shared, and it was a magical and monumental moment in my life I will never forget. Truly one for the books.



“My latest record The Prize means the absolute world to me, so having my first live record come of the tour where I found my footing as not only an artist, but most importantly as a woman, is indescribably perfect. The path to this point has been strife with obstacles, but Live at The Troubadour now serves as living proof that believing in yourself and your dreams is always a worthy cause, whoever you may be.”



Growing up on the beaches of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Wicklund has always had music in her bones. Through hard work and determination, she built her career on her own. Starting her band at eight years old, then graduating at sixteen and hitting the road, she has performed at major US festivals including Firefly Music Festival, Shaky Knees Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Summerfest, and Kaboo Del Mar, while also touring as direct support for Marcus King on his North American tour and opened two arena tours with Greta Van Fleet playing to capacity audiences throughout the US, UK and Europe.



Hannah Wicklund released her debut LP - Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones - on her own label, Strawberry Moon Records, in 2018. The following album The Prize, released in January 2024, became her Flatiron recordings debut and a beautiful representation of what raw feminine power and determination look, feel, and sound like.



Produced by and featuring Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet on bass, keys and organ, and accompanied by Daniel Wagner of Greta Van Fleet on drums, The Prize was released to widespread critical acclaim which includes currently being featured in The Times’s ‘Best Albums Of 2024 So Far’ list among a wealth of further praise for the astounding singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and visual artist.

Photo Credit: Chris Schmitt

