Hannah Anders Releases Video for 'Redneck Riding Hood'

Rising country star Hannah Anders releases a kickass music video for "Redneck Riding Hood," exclusively premiered on Cowgirl Magazine. The song is one of 11 songs from her 2021 album Evolution.



Listen to Evolution, including "Redneck Riding Hood" here.

Hannah Anders' new music video for "Redneck Riding Hood" adds phenomenal imagery to Anders' already well-articulated story of the beauty queen-turned-vigilante. The accompanying visual adds a backdrop to the already empowering anthem. By filming in an all-pink trailer in the woods, presumably Grandma's house from the well-known story Little Red Riding Hood, Anders sets the scene by drawing listeners in and assuming the persona of Trailer Trash Barbie. As viewers follow Redneck Riding Hood on her journey putting a pushy man in his place, they can't help but cheer her on.

The video arc ends with her kicking the man to the curb, literally, and stealing his car. By putting a confident and refreshing spin on the old tale, Anders creates a character to be looked up to and admired. Redneck Riding Hood will be the preferable version of the classic story for anyone who listens.

With an artist like Hannah Anders, you don't become a fan over time, you become a fan in a heartbeat. The powerhouse vocalist takes Country Music from your grandpa's front porch soundtrack and turns it into your daughter's backwoods anthem.

Hannah has clinched the Los Angeles Akademia Award for Best Country/Rock Song with her rip-roaring anthem, Turn It Up. The same song was also nominated by LOZ Radio for Song Of The Year and held the number one spot through the month of April on Australia's Power FM Station. Hannah's songwriting kudos were recognized by the world-famous Dodge Ram Truck Company, who commissioned her to write the theme song for their "Nashville give-away" ad campaign in Atlanta, GA. Hannah Anders has conquered crowds from coast to coast and overseas, touring the UK and Ireland as the headliner for the Rednecks and Rhinestones Festival, in addition to sharing stages with the likes of LoCash, Billy Currington, and Keith Anderson.

Hannah recently returned from a month-long International Radio and Media Promotion tour where her most recent single, "While I Still Got Time", climbed the International Charts to the #2 position. From Summerfest, the World's Largest Music Festival, to Music City's CMA Fest, putting on a legendary show and writing great songs has become second nature for Hannah Anders.