Hank May Unveils New Song From Upcoming Deluxe Album

Rising L.A.-based singer-songwriter and producer Hank May has unviled the new song, “Couch,” alongside a self-made lyric video. Watch the video HERE. “Couch” is taken from Tails and Trails, the deluxe version of May’s acclaimed 2023 album Tails, out August 16 via Dangerbird Records.

“Sometimes in modern society, we have to resist the impulse to upgrade,” May says about the new song. “If it ain’t broke don't fix it, as they say. I swapped out my old couch for a new old couch recently and regretted it instantly. Here’s a song about the experience, hope you like it!”

“Couch” is one of four new songs featured on Tails and Trails, in addition to acoustic reworks of original Tails tracks “I’m Just A Lover Now” and “Pot of Beans.” The deluxe also includes a cover of the Joanna Newsom classic “Peach, Plum, Pear.”

Tails was released last year to critical acclaim and features singles “Rainy Day,” “I’m Just A Lover Now,” “Life Is Sweet”—which debuted via Paste who praised it as “a groovy pop track coated in a candy folk gloss” that “lives up to its own title, with an earworm melody and a sharp modernity”—and “Morgana,” the video for which was directed by Jo Garrity (Alvvays, Crumb) and was named Northern Transmission’s Video of the Day.

Much of Tails came to fruition whilst May was wandering the streets of Los Angeles, spending time with friends and absorbing even the smallest of details around him. “I put my antennae up pretty high for this one,” he details. May and his good friend and collaborator Patrick Taylor were able to experiment together in May’s home studio. “I intentionally set out to make a pop record with intricate arrangements and was thinking of this as a playlist more so than a narrative album,” May notes.

Tails followed his debut album, One More Taste of the Good Stuff, which was released in 2021 to critical praise.

HANK MAY—TAILS AND TRAILS

1. Rainy Day

2. Life Is Sweet

3. Aliens R US

4. (Don’t Fear) The Narcissist

5. Pot of Beans

6. Can’t Let A Damn Thing Go

7. Morgana

8. Wild West

9. Safe for Church

10. I’m Just A Lover Now

11. Silver Saucepan

12. I’m Just A Lover Now (Acoustic Version)

13. Pot of Beans (Acoustic Version)

14. Peach, Plum, Pear

15. Couch

Bold = new song

Photo credit: Mario Luna

