Half Hearted Premieres New Single & Video 'Liar'
East-coast rockers Half Hearted are exclusively premiering their new single and video "Liar," via Kerrang! Magazine today!
Watch below!
"Liar" is the band's third and final single off of their forthcoming debut album, which will be released on March 20, 2020.
On "Liar," the band shares, "This song is about that ex who you always let back into your life no matter how many times you tell yourself that you're done. This song is very alt-pop influenced, super different than anything we've done in the past, and we're so happy that we decided to experiment with this sound."
They continue to share about the album, "We spent the first eight months of 2019 sitting in a tiny room writing/recording these songs. We produced the album ourselves, with no outside help whatsoever, and that resulted in 12 very personal tracks that we are unbelievably proud of. This album is for people who are heartbroken and on the s end of a relationship. It could be a relationship with another person, an idea, or even a personal goal that you haven't had much luck completing. It's for the people who keep coming up short, but never quit."
Half Hearted is a rock band based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The band consists of Sean Dalke (vocals), Jason Grandell (guitar), Parker Fortune (drums) and Nicolas Viglione (bass). Their EP How To Be Alone was released in fall of 2018, in the middle of the band's first full US/Canada tour. Half Hearted had their first sold out headline show in their home state in February of 2019, followed by the release of their latest single 'Eighteen' shortly after, which has broken 100K streams. After spending the majority of 2019 writing and recording, the band's debut album is completed and is being released March 20th, 2020.
Half Hearted Tracklisting:
01. I'm In Danger
02. Burn Me to Watch the Glow
03. Breathing Pattern
04. Liar
05. The Way We Fight
06. One Drink
07. Tell Me
08. Loser's Game
09. Vicious Cycle
10. Two of Us
11. Thinkin' Bout You
12. Trading Time
Upcoming Shows:
Mar 21 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster