Half Hearted Premieres New Single & Video 'Liar'

East-coast rockers Half Hearted are exclusively premiering their new single and video "Liar," via Kerrang! Magazine today!

Watch below!

"Liar" is the band's third and final single off of their forthcoming debut album, which will be released on March 20, 2020.

On "Liar," the band shares, "This song is about that ex who you always let back into your life no matter how many times you tell yourself that you're done. This song is very alt-pop influenced, super different than anything we've done in the past, and we're so happy that we decided to experiment with this sound."

They continue to share about the album, "We spent the first eight months of 2019 sitting in a tiny room writing/recording these songs. We produced the album ourselves, with no outside help whatsoever, and that resulted in 12 very personal tracks that we are unbelievably proud of. This album is for people who are heartbroken and on the s end of a relationship. It could be a relationship with another person, an idea, or even a personal goal that you haven't had much luck completing. It's for the people who keep coming up short, but never quit."

Half Hearted is a rock band based out of Hartford, Connecticut. The band consists of Sean Dalke (vocals), Jason Grandell (guitar), Parker Fortune (drums) and Nicolas Viglione (bass). Their EP How To Be Alone was released in fall of 2018, in the middle of the band's first full US/Canada tour. Half Hearted had their first sold out headline show in their home state in February of 2019, followed by the release of their latest single 'Eighteen' shortly after, which has broken 100K streams. After spending the majority of 2019 writing and recording, the band's debut album is completed and is being released March 20th, 2020.

Half Hearted Tracklisting:

01. I'm In Danger

02. Burn Me to Watch the Glow

03. Breathing Pattern

04. Liar

05. The Way We Fight

06. One Drink

07. Tell Me

08. Loser's Game

09. Vicious Cycle

10. Two of Us

11. Thinkin' Bout You

12. Trading Time

Upcoming Shows:

Mar 21 - Hartford, CT @ The Webster





Related Articles View More Music Stories