HOODOO GURUS to Add Second Hobart Show, Nov–Dec 2026

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Hoodoo Gurus have confirmed a second and final Hobart show for the Rewind Tour – All Killer, No Filler tour due to huge ticket demand, adding a new date to the 45th anniversary tour running through November and December 2026.

The now 9-date national headline tour will see the band play a second Odeon Theatre, Hobart show on Tuesday 15 December. The first Odeon Theatre, Hobart show on the following evening, Wednesday 16 December, is now sold out.

Frontier Members can access their presale for the new Hobart show from Friday 18 September, 11am local time, before tickets go on sale to the public from Monday 21 September, 12pm local time.

Tickets and tour information are available via frontiertouring.com/hoodoogurus.

Joining the Gurus for every show are Sydney's influential indie pop-punk band RATCAT, currently celebrating 40 years together, and Perth garage rock stalwarts THE STEMS.

The Hobart shows will also mark RATCAT's first appearance in the city in 35 years, since their two sold-out Hobart City Hall concerts in June 1991. THE STEMS last played Hobart in 2017 — their one and only performance in Tasmania.

Low tickets remain for both Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide (27 & 28 Nov) shows, Perth's Ice Cream Factory (1 Dec), Sydney's Tumbalong Park (5 Dec), and the first Brisbane show at The Fortitude Music Hall (10 Dec), while the second Brisbane, first Hobart along with Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens shows, are sold out.

Across four decades, Hoodoo Gurus have amassed 10 ARIA Top 20 albums, nine Top 40 singles and multiple platinum certifications, while remaining one of Australia's most formidable live bands.

Their debut album Stoneage Romeos topped the US College/Alternative chart, with follow-up releases including Mars Needs Guitars!, Blow Your Cool and Magnum Cum Louder also reaching the Billboard 200 while producing enduring hits such as 'What's My Scene', 'Like Wow – Wipeout!' and 'Come Anytime'.

Hoodoo Gurus occupy a singular place in Australian – and international – rock'n'roll history. Stay tuned for new Hoodoo Gurus music soon.

Hoodoo Gurus – Rewind Tour – All Killer, No Filler

With special guests RATCAT and THE STEMS (all shows)

Australia, November & December 2026

Presented by Frontier Touring & Triple M

Tour Dates

Friday 27 November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Low tix, 18+ – moshtix.com.au

Saturday 28 November – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Low tix, 18+ – moshtix.com.au

Tuesday 1 December – Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA – Low tix, 18+ – eventbrite.com.au

Saturday 5 December – Tumbalong Park, Sydney, NSW* – Low tix, Lic. All Ages – moshtix.com.au

Sunday 6 December – Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Melbourne, VIC* – Sold Out

Thursday 10 December – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – Low tix, 18+ – ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 11 December – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – Sold Out

Tuesday 15 December – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS – New Show, Lic. All Ages – Tickets on sale: Monday 21 September (11am local time) – moshtix.com.au

Wednesday 16 December – Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS – Sold Out

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Sydney's revitalised open-air venue, Tumbalong Park, is fast becoming one of the city's best places to experience live music under open skies. Set against the backdrop of Darling Harbour and anchored by an architecturally distinctive sound shell stage, the venue pairs production and sound with its harbourside setting for a summer series of outdoor events.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Frontier Touring cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

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