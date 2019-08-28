HIRIE Announces North America Headline Fall Tour

Eclectic tropical-pop band HIRIE will embark on an extensive U.S. headline tour in the fall in support of their upcoming third album Dreamer, which will be released via Megaforce Records on September 13, 2019. The tour will take them through Orlando (Oct. 23), DC (Oct. 30), Brooklyn (Nov. 1), Detroit (Nov. 6), Seattle (Nov. 16), San Diego (Nov. 23), and more!

With the release of Dreamer, HIRIE plans to take listeners on their most collaborative and emotionally vigorous journey yet. "This album is about raw honesty. I feel like I was braver with exploring my emotional state and how that swings back and forth-allowing myself to be brutally honest," frontwoman/vocalist Trish Jetton explains. Dreamer, is a sonic journey baselined by island beats, that celebrates the bold, joyful, and even messy impulses that drive the female experience.

HIRIE TOUR DATES:

(*) with RDGDGRN and Kash'd Out

(~) with RDGDGRN and Tunnel Vsion

More dates to be announced



October 11 - Ventura, CA @ Discovery Ventura

October 17 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill (*)

October 18 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock (*)

October 19 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ (*)

October 20 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock Room, House of Blues (*)

October 23 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey (*)

October 24 - Stuart, FL @ Terra Fermata (*)

October 25 - Melbourne, FL @ Florida Institute of Tech (*)

October 26 - Jacksonville Beach FL @ Surfer the Bar (*)

October 27 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger (*)

October 29 - Virginia Beach, CA @ Elevation 27 (*)

October 30 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage (*)

November 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory (*)

November 2 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar (*)

November 3 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom (*)

November 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom (*)

November 6 -Detroit, MI @ El Club (*)

November 8 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (*)

November 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill (*)

November 10 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown (Front Room) (*)

November 12 - Denver, CO @ Cervantes Other Side (~)

November 14 - Garden City, ID @ Visual Arts Collective (~)

November 15 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper (~)

November 16 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile (~)

November 17 - Portland, OR @ Holocene (~)

November 20 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver (~)

November 21 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst (~)

November 22 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew Rock (~)

November 23 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory (~)

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez





