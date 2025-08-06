HERMITAGE SUNSETS @ SELBY GARDENS Sets 2025–2026 Season Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced the 2025–2026 season dates for its sixth annual Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens, a celebrated collaboration with Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The free outdoor series will feature six unique programs between October 2025 and May 2026, offering audiences performances and behind-the-scenes glimpses into works-in-progress by Hermitage artists-in-residence and alumni.

Events will be held at both the Downtown Sarasota campus and the Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey. Newly announced dates include:

Thursday, October 23, 2025 – Downtown Sarasota

Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Historic Spanish Point

Thursday, January 29, 2026 – Downtown Sarasota

Thursday, February 19, 2026 – Historic Spanish Point

Thursday, March 5, 2026 – Downtown Sarasota

Thursday, May 7, 2026 – Downtown Sarasota

Start times vary by sunset and will be announced when each event opens for registration. Admission is free, but advance registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org with a nominal $5/person registration fee.

Each program will feature one or more Hermitage artists, with full lineups to be announced. Last year’s season included acclaimed guests such as Britton Smith, Claire Chase, Vijay Iyer, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Mark Sonnenblick, Julian Hornik, and 2025 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Rucyl Mills.

In previous seasons, Hermitage Sunsets has welcomed Pulitzer Prize and Tony winner Michael R. Jackson, mime Bill Bowers, violinist Lady Jess, playwright Terry Guest, producer Tom Kirdahy, and many more.

For updates, registration details, and artist announcements, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.