HAYLA Sets Solo Shows in New York City, Denver, Seattle & San Francisco for February 2025

Fresh off her sold-out headlining debut show at The Roxy in Los Angeles and guest appearances in London and Dublin with KYGO on his World Tour arena shows this month, powerhouse vocalist and high-caliber songwriter HAYLA is ready to set her sights back on America. She has just announced she will bring her mesmerizing solo show in February 2025 to four U.S. cities – New York, Denver, San Francisco and Seattle. Sign up for pre-sale tickets available here. General on-sale set for Thursday, December 19 at 9 am local time.

HAYLA–who is Beatport’s #3 Top Selling Artist of 2024 for Dance/Pop—minted this year for her own with the release of her debut solo album DUSK on Restless Minds Music/Believe UK. Single “Fall Again” landed on Billboard’s 50 Best Dance Tracks of 2024 with Billboard Dance editor Katie Bain remarking, “British artist HAYLA has helped create the blueprint for dance music over the last two years, with her power-lunged vocals and darkly emotive spirit featured on the 2023 Kx5 hit ‘Escape’ and the John Summit’s 2024 smashes ‘Shiver’ and ‘Where You Are.’ In November, the artist released her own debut album DUSK, with the influence she had on her work with others in full effect across the ten tracks. The star across the album, and its especially stirring melodic house track ‘Fall Again,’ is her rich and singular voice, which was easily one of the defining elements of dance music in 2024.”

Each song on DUSK runs deep exploring different themes of love lost and won to anxiety, regained strength and dreams. As EDM.com put it, “...a mesmerizing blend of emotive lyricism and unparalleled vocal prowess.” The ten-track collection recorded over three years, consists of all original songs along multiple styles and genres, penned and performed by HAYLA with production from a variety of producers including Andy Sheldrake, Carl Ryder & Nick Henriques and more. The intoxicating “Only I,” co-written and produced by Blanke, shows a vulnerable HAYLA longing for a love lost, although maybe for the best. The downtempo electronica piece “Unfold” has a storytelling style of songwriting which she wrote to herself, addressing the internal battle of wanting connection but understanding one needs to spend time on their own to be themselves and heal. The infectious “Visions Of You”--which HAYLA labels the happiest track on the album–is for when you’re starstruck by infatuation and the thoughts of that one person that gets you through your day. The title song “Dusk” is an experimental track which houses 12 part choral vocal swells and a comforting beat, produced by HAYLA herself and inspired by her favorite time of day. There are also previously released singles “Fall Again,” “Embers” and “Treading Water.”

HAYLA has over 6.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone with her biggest track–the Gold certified “Where You Are” with John Summit reaching over 171 million plays and heir song “Shiver” hit #1 on the platform’s “Mint Presents Best Dance Songs of 2024.” Her song with KYGO “Without You” appears on his current album and most recently she paired with Meduza on their single “Another World” which landed at #1 on both Billboard Dance / Mix Show Airplay & Mediabase Dance Airplay charts simultaneously. Look for HAYLA to perform all these songs and more during her upcoming February shows.

Over the last year HAYLA has performed in front of sold out crowds at iconic venues around North America with her collaborators. The dance music sensation joined John Summit during his closing set of Coachella 2024 to perform their single “Shiver”' for thousands of fans in the festival’s famed Sahara tent and those watching the live stream from home–and then again caused buzz for her guest performance of “Where You Are” and “Shiver”' at his NYC Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles Kia Forum plays. HAYLA also joined deadmau5 as a special guest for his ‘retro5pective’ shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and New York’s The Brooklyn Mirage and Kygo at his Palm Tree Festival events in Hawaii and the Hamptons.

HAYLA’s upcoming shows are:

FEB 07 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

FEB 15 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

FEB 20 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

FEB 22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

About HAYLA:

HAYLA is a GRAMMY-nominated, British singer and songwriter, with an extraordinarily powerful voice hailing from Formby, Liverpool, UK. Over the last couple of years she has emerged as one of the most in-demand vocalists and songwriters in global dance music, featuring on a number of significant records alongside high-profile artists such as: John Summit, Sub Focus, Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Wilkinson, Example, Ben Nicky, and more. Across 2022, 2023 and 2024, HAYLA received back-to-back #1’s on US Dance Radio, first with “Escape” by Kx5 feat. HAYLA, which she co-wrote and was the lead single from the 2024 GRAMMY-nominated album Kx5, second with the Gold single “Where You Are,” her first collaboration with John Summit and another incredible co-write from the in-demand female singer & songwriter, and lastly her and Meduza’s “Another World” which she co-wrote and performed. Her debut solo album DUSK arrived November 1, 2024 featuring her singles “Freefall,” “Embers” and “Fall Again.”

HAYLA has performed headline shows including with Kx5 at the Coliseum in LA which broke records as the largest single-day concert headlined by an electronic music artist in North America per Pollstar, with Billboard confirming the show as the biggest ticketed global headliner dance event of 2022. Other 2023 headline performances included: Creamfields, Red Rocks, Brixton Academy, EDC Las Vegas and throughout the UK with Pete Tong & The Essential Orchestra. Coming out of Miami Music Week 2024, the industry and fan favorite garnered four awards: EDMA’s for “Dance Track of the Year” for “Where You Are” and “Dance Vocalist Of The Year,” EDM Maniac presented her with “TikTok Track of the Year” for “Where You Are” and Nexus Radio celebrated her with their “Future Of Dance” award. Most recently HAYLA garnered Vocalist of the Year by the Powertools Awards.

