HARDY Sets THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! for 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



HARDY has announced THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! set for 2026. Tickets will be available starting with a HARDY Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at HardyOfficial.com.

The tour presented by Live Nation kicks off in February in Ontario and continues through August with arenas and amphitheaters across North America. Genre standouts Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and McCoy Moore will join the tour for select dates.

A variety of different VIP packages and experiences will be offered, including premium tickets, exclusive Meet & Greet and individual photo with HARDY, VIP-exclusive merchandise and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

tric run with the release of his new studio album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, its deluxe counterpart COUNTRY! COUNTRY! COUNTRY! and recent headliner at Madison Square Garden. Today he announces THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! set for 20

HARDY recently released his latest album COUNTRY! COUNTRY! The new collection of songs includes deluxe-release “Good Ole Boy,” solo-penned fan-favorite “Dog Years,” collaborations with ERNEST (“Bro Country”) and Stephen Wilson Jr. (“Bedrooms In The Sky”), and radio single “Favorite Country Song” – performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Wrapping his coast-to-coast JIM BOB World Tour last month, HARDY will round out the year with Country vs. Cancer, a special show benefiting the American Cancer Society – headlining alongside Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Lanie Gardner and McCoy Moore at the Pinnacle in Nashville. The charitable show is presented by ACS, his recently launched charity endeavor The HARDY Fund and Whiskey Jam. More information here.

A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. He's collaborated and shared stages with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line and more.

THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR! DATES

February 5 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre*

February 6 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum*

February 7 – London, ON – Canada Life Place*

February 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center*

February 12 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

February 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

February 19 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

February 20 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre*

February 21 – Abbottsford, BC – Abbottsford Centre*

March 19 – Green Bay, WI. – Resch Center*

March 20 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK*

March 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center*

March 26 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center*

March 27 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum*

March 28 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center*

April 9 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center^

April 10 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena^

April 17 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre+ **

April 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre+ **

April 23 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^

April 24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium^

April 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^

May 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center #

May 22 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater #

May 23 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater #

May 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

May 29 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre #

May 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

June 4 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

June 5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

June 6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

June 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

June 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #

June 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

June 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion~

June 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center~

June 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion~

August 20 – Lubbock, TX – Cooks Garage % **

August 21 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater + **

* Cameron Whitcomb, McCoy Moore

^ Mitchell Tenpenny, McCoy Moore

+ McCoy Moore

# Tucker Wetmore, McCoy Moore

~ Muscadine Bloodline, McCoy Moore

% Jake Worthington, McCoy Moore

** indicates non-Live Nation date

Photo credit: Spidey Smith