HARDY Confirms JIM BOB World Tour Kicking Off in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Country rock superstar HARDY will embark on the JIM BOB World Tour this May, headlining arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S. through September, plus festival dates in North America and festivals and first-ever headline shows in Europe. Produced by Live Nation, the tour includes stops at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre, New York City’s Madison Square Garden and many more. Longtime friends and collaborators Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Sikarus and McCoy Moore will join as support on select dates. See below for full tour routing.

Fan presales will begin tomorrow, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time with general on sale Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit hardyofficial.com for more information.

Fresh off the heels of his first ever live album, HARDY (Live From Red Rocks), the tour continues a monumental run for HARDY. In 2024, he released his #1 LP Quit!!; toured across North America, including his first stadium show, a headline set at CMA Fest and many more; collaborated with heroes Fred Durst and Chad Smith; appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!;” hit 15 #1 songs; blew past 6 billion career streams and so much more.

The pride of Philadelphia, Mississippi has earned his reputation as “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone). A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, HARDY has also won three CMA Triple Play awards, was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year.

His 2023 breakout the mockingbird & THE CROW and its 2024 follow up Quit!! have topped countless Billboard charts, including a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200, and racked up 6 billion streams. HARDY has written 15 #1 singles including his own two-times Platinum chart topper “ONE BEER” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, the platinum Dierks Bentley and BRELAND collaboration “Beers On Me,” game-changing two-times Platinum duet “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson and first-ever rock radio #1 “JACK.” He’s collaborated and shared stages with Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell and more.

Tour Dates

April 12—Country Thunder Arizona—Florence, AZ

May 16 - May 18—Sand In My Boots—Gulf Shores, AL

May 22—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre—Chula Vista, CA*

May 23—T-Mobile Arena—Las Vegas, NV*

May 24—Glen Helen Amphitheater—San Bernardino, CA*

May 29—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre—Salt Lake City, UT*

May 30—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater—Nampa, ID*

May 31—Cascades Amphitheater—Ridgefield, WA*

June 5—Save Mart Center—Fresno, CA*

June 6—Kia Forum—Los Angeles, CA*

June 7—Shoreline Amphitheatre—Mountain View, CA*

June 13—Tailgate N’ Tallboys—Bloomington, IL

June 14—The Country Fest—North Lawrence, OH

June 19—Copenhell—Copenhagen, Denmark

June 21—Pinkpop Festival—Landgraff, Netherlands

June 22—Graspop Metal Meeting—Dessel, Belgium

June 23—Melkweg— Amsterdam, Netherlands**

June 25—O2 Academy —Birmingham, U.K.**

June 27—O2 Academy Brixton—London, U.K.§

June 29—O2 Victoria Warehouse—Manchester, U.K.§

June 30—O2 Academy—Glasgow, U.K.§

July 2—Waterfront Hall—Belfast, Northern Ireland§

July 3—National Stadium—Dublin, Ireland§

July 18—Country Thunder Wisconsin—Twin Lakes, WI

July 19—Great Jones County Fair—Monticello, IA

August 7—WE Fest—Detroit Lakes, MN

August 9—Voices of America Country Music Festival—West Chester Township, OH

August 10—Boots & Hearts Festival—Oro-Medonte, ON

August 14—T-Mobile Center—Kansas City, MO†

August 15—Denny Sanford PREMIER Center—Sioux Falls, SD†

August 16—Somerset Amphitheater—Somerset, WI†

August 21—Van Andel Arena—Grand Rapids, MI†

August 22—Pine Knob Music Theatre—Clarkston, MI†

August 29—Maine Savings Amphitheater—Bangor, ME†

August 30—Xfinity Theatre—Hartford, CT†

September 4—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview—Syracuse, NY†

September 5—The Pavilion at Star Lake—Burgettstown, PA†

September 6—Hersheypark Stadium—Hershey, PA†

September 11—Brandon Amphitheater—Brandon, MS‡

September 12—Coca-Cola Amphitheater—Birmingham, AL‡

September 13—CCNB Amphitheatre—Simpsonville, SC‡

September 18—Lakewood Amphitheatre—Atlanta, GA†

September 19—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre—Tampa, FL†

September 20—iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre—West Palm Beach, FL†

September 24—Madison Square Garden—New York City, NY†

*with Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and McCoy Moore

**with Bec O’Malley

§with McCoy Moore

†With Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus

‡with Stephen Wilson Jr. and Sikarus

Photo credit: Robby Klein

Comments