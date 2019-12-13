Guns N' Roses Return To Europe With 2020 Tour
Today the band that shook the world in 2016 with their historic return, Guns N' Roses have announced dates for 2020 - the next step in their phenomenal career. Beginning on Wednesday 20th May in Lisbon, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo De Alges, the tour will shatter the roofs off venues throughout Europe with their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits. Making stops in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Czech Republic, and Holland, the epic run of dates will then bring the band to Dublin, Ireland for the Marlay Park Concert Series on 27th June 2020. An additional date in Scotland will be announced in 2020.
Guns N' Roses will become the first music act to play the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event will mark the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April earlier this year and this will be the only date that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday 18 December at 10am at https://www.livenation.co.uk.
Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N' Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.
2020 TOUR DATES:
|Friday, 31st January, 2020
|Miami, Florida
|American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)
|Saturday, 14th March, 2020
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, 18th March, 2020
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, 21st March, 2020
|Quito, Ecuador
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, 24th March, 2020
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio Universidada San Marcos
|Friday, 27th March, 2020
|Santiago, Chile
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 29th March, 2020
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, 3rd April, 2020
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 5th April, 2020
|Bogota, Colombia
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, 20th May, 2020
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Passeio Maritimo De Algés
|Saturday, 23rd May, 2020
|Seville, Spain
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, 26th May, 2020
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, 29th May, 2020
|London, UK
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
|Hamburg, Germany
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, 6th June, 2020
|Solvesborg, Sweden
|Sweden Rocks (Festival)
|Tuesday, 9 June, 2020
|Vienna, Austria
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, 12 June, 2020
|Firenze, Italy
|Firenze Rocks (Festival)
|Sunday, 14th June, 2020
|Berne, Switzerland
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, 17th June, 2020
|Warsaw, Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, 19th June, 2020
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, 21st June, 2020
|Landgraaf, Holland
|Pinkpop (Festival)
|Saturday, 27th June, 2020
|Dublin, Ireland
|Marlay Park Concert Series
