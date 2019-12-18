Guns N' Roses Add Another UK Date Due To Demand

Today Guns N' Roses have announced an extra UK date on their 2020 world tour, due to phenomenal demand for the first show. This will make Guns N' Roses the first music act to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April earlier this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.



Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N' Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.



2020 TOUR DATES:

Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival) Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino Festival Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Saturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San Marcos Friday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza Sunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza Friday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza Sunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo Picnic Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion Friday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Friday, 30th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion Saturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival) Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium Friday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival) Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse Wednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy Friday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport Sunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival) Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert Series



