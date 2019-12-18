Guns N' Roses Add Another UK Date Due To Demand

Guns N' Roses Add Another UK Date Due To Demand

Today Guns N' Roses have announced an extra UK date on their 2020 world tour, due to phenomenal demand for the first show. This will make Guns N' Roses the first music act to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April earlier this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.

Tickets go on sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk.

Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N' Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.

2020 TOUR DATES:

Friday, 31st January, 2020 Miami, Florida American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)
Saturday, 14th March, 2020 Mexico City, Mexico Vive Latino Festival
Wednesday, 18th March, 2020 San Jose, Costa Rica Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
Saturday, 21st March, 2020 Quito, Ecuador Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Tuesday, 24th March, 2020 Lima, Peru Estadio Universidada San Marcos
Friday, 27th March, 2020 Santiago, Chile Lollapalooza
Sunday, 29th March, 2020 Buenos Aires, Argentina Lollapalooza
Friday, 3rd April, 2020 Sao Paulo, Brazil Lollapalooza
Sunday, 5th April, 2020 Bogota, Colombia Estereo Picnic
Wednesday, 20th May, 2020 Lisbon, Portugal Passeio Maritimo De Algés
Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 Seville, Spain Estadio Benito Villamarin
Tuesday, 26th May, 2020 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion
Friday, 29th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Friday, 30th May, 2020 London, UK Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tuesday, 2 June, 2020 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion
Saturday, 6th June, 2020 Solvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rocks (Festival)
Tuesday, 9 June, 2020 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadium
Friday, 12 June, 2020 Firenze, Italy Firenze Rocks (Festival)
Sunday, 14th June, 2020 Berne, Switzerland Stade de Suisse
Wednesday, 17th June, 2020 Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy
Friday, 19th June, 2020 Prague, Czech Republic Letnany Airport
Sunday, 21st June, 2020 Landgraaf, Holland Pinkpop (Festival)
Saturday, 27th June, 2020 Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park Concert Series


Tickets on sale at https://www.livenation.co.uk



