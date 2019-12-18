Guns N' Roses Add Another UK Date Due To Demand
Today Guns N' Roses have announced an extra UK date on their 2020 world tour, due to phenomenal demand for the first show. This will make Guns N' Roses the first music act to play at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The event marks the first live music concert to be staged at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since the venue opened in April earlier this year and the two nights will be the only dates that the band will be performing their enormous and beloved catalogue of hits in the UK.
Tickets go on sale now at https://www.livenation.co.uk.
Returning to Europe for the third time since their Not In This Lifetime tour kicked off in 2016, Guns N' Roses have performed their endless run of hits with 160 shows for over 5.5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. The European dates in 2017 and 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 1.6 million fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime tour became the third highest grossing tour of all time.
2020 TOUR DATES:
|Friday, 31st January, 2020
|Miami, Florida
|American Airlines Arena (Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival)
|Saturday, 14th March, 2020
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, 18th March, 2020
|San Jose, Costa Rica
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, 21st March, 2020
|Quito, Ecuador
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, 24th March, 2020
|Lima, Peru
|Estadio Universidada San Marcos
|Friday, 27th March, 2020
|Santiago, Chile
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 29th March, 2020
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, 3rd April, 2020
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, 5th April, 2020
|Bogota, Colombia
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, 20th May, 2020
|Lisbon, Portugal
|Passeio Maritimo De Algés
|Saturday, 23rd May, 2020
|Seville, Spain
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, 26th May, 2020
|Munich, Germany
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, 29th May, 2020
|London, UK
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Friday, 30th May, 2020
|London, UK
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tuesday, 2 June, 2020
|Hamburg, Germany
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, 6th June, 2020
|Solvesborg, Sweden
|Sweden Rocks (Festival)
|Tuesday, 9 June, 2020
|Vienna, Austria
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, 12 June, 2020
|Firenze, Italy
|Firenze Rocks (Festival)
|Sunday, 14th June, 2020
|Berne, Switzerland
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, 17th June, 2020
|Warsaw, Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, 19th June, 2020
|Prague, Czech Republic
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, 21st June, 2020
|Landgraaf, Holland
|Pinkpop (Festival)
|Saturday, 27th June, 2020
|Dublin, Ireland
|Marlay Park Concert Series
