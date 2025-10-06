Gunna Unveils Global 'Wun World Tour' Dates Beginning in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gunna has announced his upcoming Wun World Tour, set to kick off next month with a run of North America dates. Promoted by Live Nation, the global tour begins Monday, November 17 in Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, with stops in Charlotte, Virginia Beach, Miami, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. The fall run will also feature Gunna’s first-ever headline performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 22.

The global trek continues in January with festival appearances at South Africa’s Milk & Cookies Festival, followed by sets at Rolling Loud in Sydney and Melbourne in March. From there, Gunna will embark on a headline stretch across Europe and the UK, with shows in Paris, Berlin, London, and beyond, before closing out the tour on March 28 at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Wun World Tour supports Gunna’s sixth studio album, The Last Wun, which was released August 8, 2025 via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #3 on the Billboard 200, while charting for six consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five straight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Tickets for North America will be available starting with a Citi presale and for Europe/UK with a Mastercard presale in select markets on Wednesday, October 8 (details below). The artist presale will follow on Thursday, October 9 at 10am local time, with additional presales throughout the week. General onsale for all North America and Europe/UK dates begins Monday, October 13 at 10am local time at wunworldtour.com.

Citi is the official card of the Wun World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local time until Friday, October 10 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in France and The Netherlands. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday, October 8 at 10am local time. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK, France and the Netherlands from Monday, October 13 at 10am local time. Check out here for details.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, personal photo with Gunna, early entry into the venue, exclusive merch & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit here.

In the days leading up to the tour announcement, teasers appeared in major cities around the world, with projections lighting up landmarks in London, Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta—including the Louvre, Times Square, and the CN Tower.

GUNNA - WUN WORLD TOUR DATES:

NORTH AMERICA 2025 DATES

Nov 17 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall

Nov 18 - Philadelphia, PA - Liacouras Center

Nov 20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Nov 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Nov 24 - Toronto, ON - Coca Cola Coliseum

Nov 29 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Nov 30 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles Coliseum

Dec 04 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheatre

Dec 06 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center

Dec 07 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Dec 10 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Dec 11 - Irving, TX - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Dec 14 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Dec 17 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec 19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

AFRICA 2026 DATES

Jan 03 - Cape Town, South Africa - Milk & Cookies Festival*^

Jan 10 - Johannesburg, South Africa - Milk & Cookies Festival*^

AUSTRALIA + NEW ZEALAND 2026 DATES

Mar 07 - Sydney, Australia - Rolling Loud*^

Mar 08 - Melbourne, Australia - Rolling Loud*^

EUROPE + UK 2026 DATES

Mar 20 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

Mar 22 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

Mar 23 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall

Mar 25 - London, UK - The O2 Arena

Mar 26 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Mar 28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

Jul 03 - Portimão, Portugal - Afronation*^

*Non-Live Nation Date

^Festival Date