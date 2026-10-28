Guided By Voices to Release SPECULATION AND GOSSIP Album

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Guided By Voices have announced their new album Speculation and Gossip, due out January 22nd via GBV Inc Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of buzzing, angular album single 'Designed For Use,' which premiered via Rolling Stone. The track is an electrifying, euphoric three minute joyride, marking another potent step forward for the indie rock legends.

'I was looking at the label on a record from the 50's or 60's or something and I noticed written around the edge was 'Designed for use on most stereophonic equipment,'' Robert Pollard explains of the track. 'I thought it sounded interesting and decided to turn it into a song. A statement about my own versatility and endurance in writing songs and making records for the last 45 years. Or it could apply to any human experience. It's an anthem...'

Speculation and Gossip, the band's 45th album, follows their previous LP Crawlspace Of The Pantheon (2026). Crawlspace... and its singles earned praise and support from Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Stereogum, Paste Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, PopMatters, AllMusic, Northern Transmissions, and many more.

'Designed For Use' by Guided By Voices is out now via GBV Inc. Records.

Speculation and Gossip - Track Listing

1. My Cartoon

2. Satan and the New Temptations

3. Kicking Circles

4. Path Of The Razor

5. Designed For Use

6. Repenthouse

7. Light Through the Window

8. That's the Kind of Guy I Am

9. 63 Cry Babies

10. Answer Asparagus

11. Mr Skull

12. Otherworldly Bathroom Fixtures

13. Stupid Question

14. All Things Decided

15. Town of My Day

16. Solar Systems

Photo Credit: Sarah Zade Pollard











Photo Credit: Sarah Zade Pollard

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